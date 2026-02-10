Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: darkwing duck, disney, Gargoyles

Gargoyles/Darkwing Duck #2 Preview: Demona's Fowl Play Unleashed

Gargoyles/Darkwing Duck #2 hits stores Wednesday with Demona hunting the Quackronomicon while DW races to save Morgana from a very unfriendly interrogation.

DEMONA WILL MAKE SURE THIS CAGED DUCK SINGS! The creators of the original Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck animated series return for the second installment of their hotly anticipated comics crossover adventure! With Darkwing's magical amour Morgana Macawber now in Demona's clutches, it's a race against time for the Terror That Flaps in the Night to locate the two sorceresses before Morgana is coerced into revealing the location of the sinister spell book known as the Quackronomicon — and thus handing Demona the keys to world domination! But DW won't get far without Elisa and Goliath's help — and the head of the Manhattan Clan is down for the count until sunset. With half a day of downtime to contend with, can this unlikely trio of heroes crack the case before Morgana cracks under Demona's interrogation? And while we're on the subject, what have Launchpad and Gosalyn been doing all this time? The answers to these and many more burning questions will be revealed in the portent-filled pages of Gargoyles/Darkwing Duck #2 — crafted by tandem authors GREG WEISMAN and TAD STONES and artist CIRO CANGIALOSI, and enriched by hand-carved covers from STONES, CANGIALOSI, CLAYTON HENRY, and IVAN BIGARELLA!

GARGOYLES/DARKWING DUCK #2

Dynamite Entertainment

1225DE0599

1225DE0600 – Gargoyles/Darkwing Duck #2 Ivan Bigarella Cover – $4.99

1225DE0601 – Gargoyles/Darkwing Duck #2 Clayton Henry Cover – $4.99

1225DE0602 – Gargoyles/Darkwing Duck #2 Cover – $4.99

(W) Greg Weisman, Tad Stones (A) Ciro Cangialosi (CA) Tad Stones

In Shops: 2/11/2026

SRP: $4.99

