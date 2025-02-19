Gargoyles: Demona by Greg Weisman & Frank Paur from Dynamite in May

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: free comic book day, Gargoyles

Gargoyles: Demona by Greg Weisman and Frank Paur from Dynamite Entertainment in May 2025

Spinning out of their Free Comic Book Day Gargoyles: Demona title, Dynamite will be launching a new Demona series in May, written by Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman and drawn by his co-showrunner Frank Paur. The book runs from the year 998 to 1998, with Demona's quest for vengeance against Canmore across the millenia. And it will all be set up by Free Comic Book Day…

"This May, Dynamite Entertainment and Disney are proud to present a brand-new comic series unveiling untold secrets of the life of Demona, the fan-favorite matriarch-turned-archnemesis of the Gargoyles. Original show veteran Frank Paur joins his fellow co-showrunner and supervising producer Greg Weisman for one of the most pivotal tales in franchise history!

"This new epic event series chronicles a thousand years of adventure, as Demona and those close to her change through time, and she evolves into the character that fans know from Gargoyles stories set in the more recent era of 1998. Much of this time, the core Manhattan Clan cast were frozen in place as statues, so this lengthy era of Demona's wandering has not been delved into as deeply. The first issue flashes all the way back to shortly after the year 994 amidst the "Dark Ages," starting Demona's quest for vengeance against Canmore that will last for centuries.

"Demona has a thousand years' worth of backstory that our other leads flat-out don't have," said writer Greg Weisman. "That creates a lot of opportunities for storytelling — and we have a monumental story to tell!"

"Blessed, or more aptly cursed, with immortality, each issue will jump to five key glimpses into Demona's turbulent life. Fans will, for the first time, meet Angelika, Demona's other, mysterious daughter. Not possessing the same immortality as her mother, the duo's lives will intertwine in beautiful and tragic ways. What happens when a mother is frozen by time and is forced to watch her daughter age past her? And as the series reaches its conclusion, fans will get to see how Angelika and Angela compare, as well as the larger tragedy of Demona's life. This hotly anticipated new storyline will first be previewed with a prologue in a Free Comic Book Day release, set for the first Saturday of May.

"In addition to franchise mastermind Greg Weisman writing this story, of course, he's joined by an exciting collaborator for longtime fans. Frank Paur is an accomplished animator and director who played a pivotal role in the original show's run as joint showrunner alongside Weisman, in addition to contributions to others like X-Men: Evolution and Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes. This will be his first ever mainstream interior comics work, flowing from an idea he pitched to Greg himself and the pair proceeded to cook up together, alongside editor Nate Cosby, return of SLG era colorist Robby Bevard, and the teams at Dynamite and Disney. Beyond the thrilling reunion within the pages of this comic series, it will also feature a range of stunning variant covers on each issue. The first features a cover by Paur himself, as well as pieces by Meghan Hetrick, Jae Lee, and scorching hot superstar Mark Spears."