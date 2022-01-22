Garth Ennis & Henry Flint's Hawk The Slayer- Rebellion April Solicits

Rebellion, publishers of 2000AD and Judge Dredd publish a lot more, including Hawk The Slayer from Garth Ennis and Henry Flint debuting (again) in their April 2022 solicits and solicitations below, after appearing in this month's Judge Dredd Megazine. Also Monster Fun reviving Sweeney Toddler, a joke I only got years after first reading.

2000 AD FEB PROG PACK (APRIL 2022 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) John Wagner, Dan Abnett, Ian Edginton, Arthur Wyatt, Guy Adams (A) I.N.J. Culbard, Tiernen Trevallion, Pye Parr, Jimmy Broxton, Dan Cornwell (CA) Cliff Robinson

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! The shocking truth is revealed in the climax to Judge Dredd saga 'The Citadel'; there's something shady going on down in the ducts in Brink: 'Mercury Retrograde'; the vampire Constanta battles old enemies in Fiends of the Eastern Front: '1963'; the Intestinauts are back, fighting on a fatberg, in 'The Bowel Impactors'; and PI Mallory Hope is called to investigate a film set in 'Hope… In the Shadows'!

HAWK THE SLAYER #1 (OF 5) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Henry Flint (CA) Greg Staples

A few years have passed since Hawk and his trusty band of warriors defeated the evil wizard Voltan, but Hawk is still uneasy, fearing that the Dark wizards have only temporarily disappeared and are due to return. Once again, Hawk must assemble a team of warriors to confront the returning evil. The Mind Sword may be the key to saving the world, but is it also responsible for the resurgence of these ungodly forces?

HOUSE OF DOLMANN TPB

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Tom Tully (A / CA) Eric Bradbury

Genius creator and expert ventriloquist, Eric Dolmann has created a small army of robotic puppets to help the forces of law and order fight back against crime. Whatever the situation, Dolman has a mechanical warrior perfectly suited to get the job done! From the safety of his flying 'Dolmobile', he directs Raider, Elasto, Mole, Togo and Giggler into action! Occasionally they will question his judgement and bicker amongst one another – even though they aren't capable of independent thought!

JUDGE DREDD COMPLETE CASE FILES VOL 39

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) John Wagner, Alan Grant, Pat Mills (A) Ian Gibson, Cam Kennedy, Colin MacNeil, John McCrea, Henry Flint, David Roach, Chris Weston, John Ridgway (CA) Dylan Teague

In the nightmare metropolis of the future he is judge, jury and executioner – he is Judge Dredd! The best-selling Complete Case Files series continues with Judge Dredd taking on terrorist organisations, hunting down PJ Maybe who has taken on a new disguise, and Pat mills returns with Blood of Satanus II: Dark Matters. Drawn by a roster of the greatest artists working on Judge Dredd in the 21st Century – Chris Weston (The Filth), Cam Kennedy (Star Wars), Henry Flint (Zombo) ,and Ian Gibson (Halo Jones) – the Judge Dredd Case Files series has sold over half a million copies.

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #443

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Ben Willsher

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! The future lawman has to fight his way out of trouble in the finale to Praise Zort!; the mayoral election steps up a gear in Lawless: 'Ballots Over Badrock'; Goya's mission of vengeance continues in Death Cap; gang wars explode in Diamond Dogs III; and it's every skysurfer for himself in 'Surfer'. Plus there's the usual interviews, features, and in the bagged GN Hawk's epic adventure continues from Garth Ennis & Henry Flint!

MONSTER FUN EASTER SPECIAL 2022

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Juni Ba, Tom Paterson, Ned Hartley, Simon Furman, Cavan Scott, Chris Garbutt, Matt Baxter (A) Juni Ba, Chris Garbutt, Laurent Lefeurve, Matt Baxter (A / CA) Tom Paterson

Monster Fun returns with this first issue of a new, bi-monthly anthology, guaranteed to have you howling with laughter! Easter is here and that means that Sweeny Toddler will be up to some EGGS-TREMELY naughty behaviour! Frankie Stein manages to lose his own brain! Helly, the sweet-natured demon tries to help the Easter Bunny, but may have ruined the holiday forever! And the Leopard from Lime Street springs into action, investigating secrets from his past.

PROTEUS VEX ANOTHER DAWN TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Michael Carroll (A) Jake Lynch (A / CA) Henry Flint

For fourteen brutal centuries, the Imperium Ascendant and the Obdurate have clashed in an intergalactic war that spanned planets and peoples. Then the war – and the Obdurate – came to a dramatic end. Now, the galaxies are picking up the pieces. In the midst of this sprawling, dazzling system of galaxies, is Proteus Vex, ex-soldier for the Imperium Ascendant turned super-agent. He's fast, brutal, and he always gets his prey. But when he is sent to find his former superior officer, Vex finds himself caught up in a deadly conspiracy. Hit comics team Michael Carroll (The New Heroes, Dreadnoughts, Judge Dredd), Henry Flint (Judge Dredd, Zombo) and Jake Lynch (Judge Dredd) bring you a mind-expanding, colourful story that will plunge you into a series of strange new worlds.

2000 AD REGENED TP VOL 02 (O/A)

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Various (A) Various

The second volume of 2000 AD's celebrated series of all-ages science fiction stories! It's a race against time as Cadet Dredd and his clone brother Rico have to defuse a hostage situation in "Bad Seeds." When Judge Anderson encounters a malevolent force trying to turn the kids of Mega-City One into swots she has to RESTORE mayhem to the streets. Other characters include Pandora Perfect: futuristic criminal, terrible babysitter and all round bad 'un, teenage mutant bounty hunter Johnny Alpha and the return of ghostbusting duo Finder and Keeper.

COMPLETE SCARLET TRACES TP VOL 02 (O/A)

REBELLION / 2000AD

(W) Ian Edington (A / CA) D'Israeli

The brand new series of Scarlet Traces continues the story of HG Wells' classic SF The War of the Worlds, taking the story back to Mars. Thanks to the technology left behind by the Martians and salvaged by the survivors, the British Empire has become a dominating world power once again, and has taken the fight back to the Martians! But an aging Robert Autumn knows there is more to this war than the propganda suggests. He sends journalist Charlotte Hemmingway undercover to Mars in order to discover the truth. What she discovers there is truly earth-shattering! This volume contains the very latest series of Scarlet Traces, which has never been collected before.

