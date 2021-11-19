Garth Ennis & PJ Holden's Lion & Eagle – AfterShock Feb 2022 Solicits

Garth Ennis and PJ Holden are launching a brand new creator-owned war comic together, Lion And Eagle #1 from AfterShock Comics in their February 2022 solicits and solicitations. A British Army unit in 1944 fighting the Japanese armed forces for Burman behind enemy lines. As well as Land Of The Living Gods #1, the new series by Isaac Mogajane and Santtos.

LION & EAGLE #1 CVR A BRADSTREET

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Garth Ennis (A) P. J. Holden (CA) Tim Bradstreet

Oversized prestige format miniseries from the mind of Garth Ennis!

1944: Imperial Japan still commands most of Asia. Determined to regain their hold on Burma, the British send a special forces unit – the Chindits – deep behind Japanese lines. Their mission is to attack the enemy wherever they find him. What awaits them is a nightmare equal to anything the Second World War can deliver.

Colonel Keith Crosby and Doctor Alistair Whitamore have old scores to settle, being veterans of the long retreat through Burma two years before. But neither the jungle nor the foe have gotten any less savage, and when the shooting starts and the Japanese descend on the smaller British force in their midst, every man will be tested to his limit.

Writer Garth Ennis (The Boys, Preacher, DREAMING EAGLES) and artist PJ Holden (The Stringbags, World of Tanks, Judge Dredd) present a tale of hellish jungle warfare, as apparently civilized human beings descend into an apocalyptic heart of darkness.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 7.99

LAND OF LIVING GODS #1 CVR A SANTTOS

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Isaac Mogajane (A / CA) Santtos

It is said that when the world dies, the spirits of the first people will return to witness the last days of humanity. Well, the spirits have arrived, and the end is here. But not everyone has given up hope.

Naledi, a teenage girl living in the deserted city once called Johannesburg, has always believed that there is a land, hidden away in time where the gods still live. And where there are gods, there are miracles. Perhaps even miracles that are big enough to save our dying planet. And so, after a lifetime of isolation, Naledi will head out into the unknown with little to hold onto but her faith – and her magical pet plant, Buyo.

A fairy tale for the times in which we find ourselves, brought to life by South African writer and producer Isaac Mogajane (Matwetwe, Catching Feelings) and Brazilian artist Santtos (Night Shift), LAND OF THE LIVING GODS will introduce you to a world of wonder and cruelty, beauty and perseverance – and will leave you profoundly changed.

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MANIAC OF NEW YORK BRONX BURNING #3 CVR A ANDREA MUTTI

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Elliott Kalan (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

Gina Greene and Zelda Pettibone are face-to-face with Maniac Harry once more, and they're armed with enough Molotov cocktails to burn down the borough! But the Mayor of New York seems determined to get in their way. Can Gina and Zelda stop Harry before his body count rises?

SPOILER ALERT: They can't! There's only one issue left after this one, and it just might be the biggest bloodbath yet!

Each issue of MANIAC OF NEW YORK: THE BRONX IS BURNING features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BYLINES IN BLOOD #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Van Jensen, Erica Schultz (A / CA) Aneke

An assassin is loose in the City, and Satya is the target! This points the Lady Dick toward a new suspect in her investigation into the murder of her former mentor. But before she can follow this trail of clues, our pugnacious private detective will have to survive the assassin's blade.

Each issue of BYLINES IN BLOOD features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HEATHENS #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Cullen Bunn, Heath Amodio (A / CA) Sami Kivela

Death is not the end for those that are already dead. How many Heathens remain, and will they be enough to take down the Ripper and their followers?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MY DATE WITH MONSTERS #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Andy MacDonald

Kitchen gunfire claims the life of a refrigerator. A fox woman guiding the way, probably. Machi on a date…maybe? And Risa and Croak at a secret government installation devoted to making her fall in love with the perfect man in order to save the whole world – which would already be pretty dang whacked, but now there's an actual nightmare on the loose and blood in the halls. Ain't love grand?

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHOCK TREATMENT TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Cullen Bunn, Aaron Douglas, Peter Milligan (A) Various (CA) Andrei Bressan

Collecting three popular Prestige-Format One Shocks for the very first time!

A house haunted by the spirit of a killer and the teens who release him; a young boy beset by demons and an equally evil pastor father; and the true story of a murderer getting his just reward…SHOCK TREATMENT collects three tall tales to make your skin crawl, created by AfterShock's best and brightest.

Featuring PIECEMEAL from Cullen Bunn (THE HEATHENS, DARK ARK) and Szymon Kudranski (BLACK EYED KIDS), GOD OF TREMORS from Peter Milligan (OUT OF BODY) and Piotr Kowalski (JOIN THE FUTURE), and 10 YEARS TO DEATH from Aaron Douglas (Chief from Battlestar Galactica) and Cliff Richards (SHOCK, AFTERDARK) – celebrating the Prestige One Shot format!

In Shops: Mar 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

CAMPISI DRAGON INCIDENT TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) James Patrick (A) Marco Locati (CA) Fran Galan

Sonny Campisi is a small-time fixer for the mob-controlled neighborhood of Green Village. If you don't pay your gambling debt, he'll come and collect. If you get a little rough with one of "the girls," he gets a little rough with you. But when a dragon flies into town and Sonny is the one who's tasked with getting rid of it, it's a problem unlike any he's ever faced, and a chain of events begins that will affect everyone who lives in that neighborhood. Especially Sonny.

From James Patrick, the writer of KAIJU SCORE, and breakout artist Marco Locati, CAMPISI is a genre-mashing comedy-thriller that plays like one part Get Shorty, one-part Dragonslayer, and all parts absurdly wonderful!

This volume collects the entire friggin' series, issues #1-4.

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: 16.99