Garth Ennis & Steve McManus Join John McCrea For Cartoon Museum Event

On Friday, the 12th of February, comic book artist, co-creator of Hitman, Dicks and Dead Rabbit, John McCrea, will be the guest of a London Cartoon Museum charity event, An Audience With John McCrea hosted by occasional Bleeding Cool contributor Leonard Sultana, better known as the podcaster An Englishman In San Diego.

Over a couple of hours, John McCrea will be putting pencil and ink to paper for a Judge Dredd live draw, all while talking about his career, his process and favourite memories with some very special guests, including Garth Ennis and Steve McManus as they talk about their work on 2000AD, Crisis and more.

The John McCrea live stream is being held to raise funds for London's Cartoon Museum, hit hard by the lockdown and who also recently lost the face of the museum to the virus. John hopes to raise as much money as possible to support the museum with the live stream which will also culminate in an auction of the finished Judge Dredd piece, and other items.

The session will be live-streamed for those putting in a charitable donation of a minimum of £5/$7 with the session being made publicly available to watch at a later date. Only those watching John McCrea live will be able to take part in the auction at the end of the session. Whatever those items will be.

Applications and donations will close at 4am PT / 7am ET / Noon GMT on Wednesday, the 10th of February, with links to the session mailed out the following day. The live session will broadcast at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on Friday, the 12th of February and will last at least 90 minutes. But they could also go on well into the night if the good times start to flow.