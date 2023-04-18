Gears Of War & Fortnite's Cliff Bleszinski's Comic With Alex De Campi Cliff Bleszinski, was the lead developer behind titles such as the Jazz Jackrabbit series, the Unreal series, Gears of War, and Fortnite.

Cliff Bleszinski, was the lead developer behind titles such as the Jazz Jackrabbit series, the Unreal series, Gears of War, and Fortnite. In 2014, Cliff Bleszinski left Epic and founded his own studio, Boss Key Productions, where he developed and launched LawBreakers and Radical Heights. He went on to become a Broadway producer behind the Tony award-winning Hadestown, and now he is making his comic book debut with Scrapper, co-written with Bleeding Cool-favourite Alex de Campi, known for everything from Grindhouse to My Little Pony to Archie Vs Predator, drawn by Sandy Jarrell, and being published in July by Image Comics.

Science-Fiction-style action mixes with big emotions as stray dog Scrapper and his buddy Tank fight for justice against the totalitarian forces of a post-apocalyptic domed city. But when the fight comes to his home, Scrapper will face losing what's most important to him—and gain a terrifying truth in the process. Brian K. Vaughan and Niko Henrichon's Pride of Baghdad meets Ridley Scott's Blade Runner in this action-packed Young Adult series filled with heart.

"As a lifelong fan of comics it's an honor to actually create one with Alex," said Cliff Bleszinski. "Scrapper comes from the heart; first, the loss of my Aussie Teddy and then finding puppy love again with our Pomsky Lady. I truly hope everyone enjoys this deeply personal work."

"It's been a joy to get back to full-bore, edge-of-your seat action writing in a monthly comic, even more so when I get to base it around such a wonderful cast of urban animals as we've created in Scrapper," said De Campi. "If you have pets you love, or you've ever just wanted to pet the dog in a video game, this is the book for you."





Scrapper #1 will be available on the 19th of July. Keep an eye out.