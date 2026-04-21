Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Super7 Unveils New Godzilla Minus One (Odo Island) ULTIMATES! Figure

Witness and collect the start of Godzilla Minus One as the King of the Monsters gets a new ULTIMATES! figure from Super7

Article Summary Super7 unveils a new Godzilla Minus One (Odo Island) ULTIMATES! figure packed with film-accurate detail

Figure stands 7" tall with 28 points of articulation and includes swappable hands and alternate head options

Features Godzilla’s intense, animalistic look from the movie’s opening sequence on Odo Island

This Amazon-exclusive collectible is available now for preorder and arrives in early 2027

Godzilla Minus One: the story doesn't begin with towering skyscrapers collapsing; it starts somewhere far quieter and far more unsettling. Odo Island is a remote, almost-forgotten place where the people there aren't thinking about war on a global scale. Woven into the island's tradition is a story passed down through generations: a mysterious sea being they call "Godzilla." To them, it isn't just a creature, it's something closer to a force of nature, capable of both protection and destruction, depending on how it's treated.

When the kamikaze pilot Kōichi Shikishima fled his mission, he landed on the island, and things took a dark turn, introducing fans to the beginning of this tale. Super7 is now bringing the horror of Odo Island to life as they unveil a brand new ULTIMATES! Godzilla figure. This design captures his smaller, more aggressive form from the beginning of the film and showcases its more animalistic design. Released as an Amazon Exclusive, this Odo Island figure stands at 7" tall, has 28 points of articulation, and will feature swappable hands and an extra head. Pre-orders are already live for $80, and the monster of Odo Island is set to arrive in Q1 2027.

Super7 Toho ULTIMATES! – Godzilla Minus One (Odo Island)

"Odo Island is under attack! Capture the intensity of the opening sequence of Godzilla Minus One (2023) with this exclusive ULTIMATES! Godzilla figure. Layers of scales and spikes, intricately sculpted, make this creature true to form—and premium paint details add a realistic touch. A new articulation pattern emerges as well. This formidable kaiju is 7" scale with a whopping 28 points of articulation, 12 of which are in the massive tail, poised to destroy your mini Odo Island diorama. Alternate heads and claws are included—and it all arrives in window-box packaging."

Inspired by Godzilla from the opening sequence of Godzilla Minus One (2023)

Amazon-exclusive item

Figure is 7" scale with 28 points of articulation, and features intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing

The perfect gift for any Godzilla fan; collect the entire assortment of Godzilla action figures, apparel, and accessories by Super7

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