Geoff Johns & Gary Frank's Junkyard Joe #1 From Image in October

It was September 2021 that Bleeding Cool first told you that we were to get a Geiger spinoff Junkyard Joe from Geoff Johns and Gary Frank in 2022. And now that is coming to pass for October of this year. And proceeds from one variant of the new comic will go to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans and Veterans Aid in memory of Johns and Frank's grandparents who served in World War II.

Bestselling Geiger creative team Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, and Brad Anderson reteam for an all-new series in the upcoming Junkyard Joe, telling the story of a mysterious robot soldier and the cartoonist who he believes created him. Expanding Mad Ghost's historical universe of heroes known as The Unnamed, this explosive new story is set to launch from Image Comics this October and will feature a special black and white edition to benefit veterans. Proceeds from the Junkyard Joe #1: Special Black & White Veterans Edition will be donated to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans in honor of Johns' grandfather and to Veterans Aid in honor of Frank's grandparents. All three served during WWII.

Junkyard Joe strives to highlight veterans' perspectives through a comic book lens and raise awareness and funds to support NCHV and VA, two of the leading charitable organizations committed to ending veteran homelessness in the US and UK, respectively. "My grandfather served during World War II and it changed his life forever. Junkyard Joe felt like an opportunity to raise not only visibility for these two amazing veteran organizations, but real financial support. It's an honor to be working with the NCHV and VA," said Johns.

Additionally, Johns' Mad Ghost Productions will donate $2 for every issue purchased. "There are people out there who risk everything to protect us and, all too often, find that society isn't there for them when they return. I'm grateful for the opportunity to help raise awareness of the work done by some of the people and organisations who remember and repay our debts to those who serve," added Frank.

NCHV's CEO Kathryn Monet said: "NCHV is honored and grateful to be a part of Junkyard Joe. It is wonderful to work with such legendary figures in the comic world to raise awareness for the issues veterans face, and our work to end veteran homelessness simultaneously. We thank the Junkyard Joe team for including NCHV in this unique project." CEO of Veterans Aid, Dr Hugh Milroy, said, "We were surprised and delighted to be beneficiaries of this unusual venture and deeply moved by Geoff and Gary's commitment to honouring the veterans in their own families. The bond that unites those who have served is special and although readers of Junkyard Joe will probably never meet the former servicemen and women helped by their donations, they too will have done something special in enabling us to restore independence and dignity to their lives at a time when they most need it."

From the beloved pages of Geiger comes the story of Junkyard Joe. The world knows him as the comic strip by cartoonist Muddy Davis, but the truth stretches back to the Vietnam War. This is their story of sacrifice and brotherhood. Throughout history, unlikely and strange heroes have risen and fallen, their identities and lives a secret. But for a Great Evil to be stopped, their stories must be told. They are The Unnamed fighting The Unknown War. The National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV) is the leading authority on homeless veterans' issues and the only national organization solely focused on ending veteran homelessness. They work to achieve their mission by promoting collaboration, shaping policy, building service capacity, ensuring accountability, and managing a referral helpline for veterans experiencing and at-risk of homelessness. They are the resource and technical assistance center for a national network of community-based service providers and local, state, and federal agencies that provide housing, employment services, case management, legal aid, and other supportive services to thousands of veterans experiencing or at-risk of homelessness each year. Veterans Aid (VA), now in its 90th year of continuous operations, provides immediate practical support to ex-servicemen and women in crisis; freely and without judgement, on the basis of a single day's service in UK Armed Forces—regardless of age, ethnicity, rank, gender or length of service. VA is a frontline, operational charity dealing with individuals who are often in utter despair. It responds to calls from UK veterans worldwide—and did so throughout the pandemic. Its unique Welfare to Wellbeing© pathway is one that takes individuals on whatever journey they need to resolve their crises and lead sustainable, independent lives. It enjoys a 90% success rate. VA operates internationally from two London locations; an HQ/Operations Centre and a flagship residential facility called New Belvedere House. Its focus is on prevention, but where veterans are already homeless, suffering from addictions, alcoholism, health issues, debt, unemployment, the adverse consequences of social isolation or relationship breakdown its acts without delay.

Junkyard Joe #1 and Junkyard Joe #1: Special Black & White Veterans Edition will both be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, October 5:Junkyard Joe #1 Cover A by Gary Frank & Brad Anderson – Diamond Code AUG220009

Junkyard Joe #1 Cover B by Robert Love & Brad Anderson – Diamond Code AUG220010

Junkyard Joe #1 Cover C by Andrea Mutti – Diamond Code AUG220011

Junkyard Joe #1 Cover D by Jerry Ordway & Brad Anderson – Diamond Code AUG220012

Junkyard Joe #1 Cover E by Gary Frank & Brad Anderson – Diamond Code AUG220013

Junkyard Joe #1: Special Black & White Veterans Edition Cover A by Gary Frank & Brad Anderson – Diamond Code AUG220014

Junkyard Joe #1: Special Black & White Veterans Edition Cover B by Robert Love & Brad Anderson – Diamond Code AUG220015

Junkyard Joe #1: Special Black & White Veterans Edition Cover C by Andrea Mutti – Diamond Code AUG220016

Junkyard Joe #1: Special Black & White Veterans Edition Cover D by Jerry Ordway & Brad Anderson – Diamond Code AUG220017

Junkyard Joe #1: Special Black & White Veterans Edition Cover E by Gary Frank & Brad Anderson – Diamond Code AUG220018

Junkyard Joe #1 will also be available across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.