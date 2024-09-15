Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: geoff johns, three jokers

Geoff Johns & Jason Fabok Revisit The Three Jokers (Spoilers)

The Three Jokers epilogue by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok is published in Joker: The World later this week.

Article Summary Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok's Three Jokers epilogue in Joker: The World revisits and rewrites The Killing Joke.

The Three Jokers reimagines Joker's wife as fleeing from an abusive relationship, redefining their history.

New revelations include Joker's wife surviving, having a child named Jeremy, possibly a future Robin.

Joker: The World anthology explores global tales of the Joker by writers from 13 countries, releasing September 17, 2024.

Batman: The Three Jokers by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok worked as a direct sequel to Batman: The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland. But also rewrote major scenes, such as the relationship between the Joker and his wife.

The Three Jokers suggested a far more abusive relationship. In The Three Jokers, rather than a loving man driven mad, it is implied he was always an abusive partner and his pregnant wife fled to the police for protection.

So this scene from The Killing Joke plays out again…

…but now we see what really happens to his wife. She lives and she had his child.

With only Batman knowing the link between the two – and keeping it that way. Somewhere snowy. And completely unknown to the Joker. Unless he crashlanded in Alaska and just walked in accidentally… as seen in the Three Jokers epilogue, published in Joker: The World later this week.

And while torturing them as he would any small town he walked into. Just there happens to a woman he once knew and a boy he never did.

Not that the Joker even recognises her anymore. But there is something about the boy… and his name is Jeremy. The only other tease we had, was in Geoff Johns' Golden Age that he may become a Robin for Batman ten years in the future.

Joker: The World is published on Tuesday.

JOKER THE WORLD HC

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jason Fabok

Written by Geoff Johns, David Rubin, Torsten Strater, Enrico Brizzi, Felipe Castilho, Alvaro Fong Varela, Stepan Kopriva, Metin Akdulger, Satoshi Miyagawa, Inpyo Jeon, Matias Timarchi, Dr. Ejob Gaius and Tomasz Kolodziejczk Art by Jason Fabok, David Rubin, Ingo Romling, Paolo Bacilieri, Tainan Rocha, Oscar Pinto, Michal Suchanek, Ethem Onur Bilgic, Keisuke Gotou, Jaekwang Park, German Peralta, Bertrand Mbozoo Zeh and Jacek Michalski Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime goes global in this worldwide anthology, Joker: The World. This 184-page book will feature Joker stories by creative teams from 13 different countries, showcasing how The Joker has truly inspired chaos on a global scale. This original Joker project launches worldwide on September 17, 2024, and the complete anthology will be localized to the following international territories: Spain, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Czech Republic, Turkey, Japan, Korea, North America, Argentina, Cameroon, and Poland. What does The Joker do when on holiday in Spain? How has he inspired others to follow in his footsteps, creating Joker duplicates in Germany and Turkey? How does a Joker in Cameroon find inspiration? Only the top writers and artists from each country can tell these stories about the world's best-known villain (who happens to have a movie coming out in October!). Retail: $24.99 9/17/2024

