Geoff Johns & Jason Fabok's Creator Owned Comic Instead Of 3 Jokers II Geoff Johns has been speaking to The Comics Pals YouTube and has spilt a little tea all over their mikes about working with Jason Fabok.

Geoff Johns has been speaking to The Comics Pals YouTube channel and has spilt a little tea all over their microphones. And he talks about his upcoming collaborations with Jason Fabok, who worked with him on Justice League and Batman: The Three Jokers.

After Three Jokers, we were meant to get a followup called Batman Universe. However, it didn't come to pass. Instead, Jason Fabok started work on… something else. And now we know it's a creator-owned project with Geoff Johns.

Geoff Johns stated "Jason and I have been working on something since Three Jokers and we've just not spoken about it. We haven't announced it, we haven't said anything about it because we just want to get as much done as we can. Our goal is to always try and get a backlog, because we control the schedule. So we can say when it comes out." And it's not part of the Geiger world. "It's a completely different thing and I'm not saying anything about it. I think if I say one thing it'll start to spoil it. Jason is a genius much like Gary Frank. We've developed a pretty intense and deep creative connective relationship and collaboration. We've been working together since Justice League now, which is quite a while ago."

We have seen some glimpses of what it might be, however, and it appears to include ravens…

Geoff Johns did mention why this project replaced a Three Jokers sequel in their schedules. "We had an idea for a sequel, and we're gonna do it. We were gonna do it right away, but then we ended up for a variety of reasons doing our own creator-owned book. It's what Jason wants to do, and I want to do it just becomes something that's more of a priority. Because we have control over it too, the fact that we can do whatever we want… it's more about just creating from whole cloth and really owning the character and having the ability to do endings." We are meant to get an announcement any day now…