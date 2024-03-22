Gerard Way's Paranoid Gardens in Dark Horse June 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: chris weston, gerard way, MArk Milar, neil gaiman, patton oswalt

Umbrella Academy co-creator Gerard Way returns to comics with Shaun Simon and Chris Weston for Paranoid Gardens. All part of Dark Horse Comics' June 2024 solicits and solicitations, actually for comics shipping from July 2024, includes launches for Michael Avon Oeming and Mirko Colak's Assassin's Creed: Mirage: A Soar Of Eagles #1, Cyberpunk 2077 Kickdown #1 by Tomasz Marchewka and Jake Elphick, Grendel: Devil's Crucible: Defiance #1 by Matt Wagner, Barfly #1 by Patton Oswalt, Kyle Starks, Jordan Blum and Ryan Browne, Seance In The Asylum #1 by Clay McLeod Chapman and Andrea Mutti, Nemesis: Rogies Gallery #1 by Mark Millar and Valerio Giangiordano, and a resolicitation for Kill All Immortals #1.

PARANOID GARDENS #1 CVR A WESTON

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241082

APR241083 – PARANOID GARDENS #1 CVR B MOTOHIRO

(W) Gerard Way, Shaun Simon (A / CA) Chris Weston

Writers Gerard Way (The Umbrella Academy) and Shaun Simon (The Fabulous Killjoys), join forces with Illustrator Chris Weston (The Filth), colorist Dave Stewart (Hellboy), and letterer Nate Piekos (Black Hammer) to present an all-new surreal comic book experience that's ER meets Doctor Who on acid. Loo is a nurse at the most bizarre care-center in the universe. The staff are not entirely human, and the cases downright unearthly. Aliens, ghosts, superheroes, and more creatures plague its hallways as both doctors and patients and the hospital itself seems to be somewhat self-aware. Loo believes that despite a recent failure at her job she's been given some sort of higher calling in this mysterious place, and decides to rise to the challenge. Along the way she must fight her way through corrupt staff members, powerful theme park cults, and her own personal demons and trauma to meet this challenge and discover what secrets the gardens hold.

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SEANCE IN ASYLUM #1 CVR A MUTTI

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241087

APR241088 – SEANCE IN ASYLUM #1 CVR B HENDERSON

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

1865. Defrauded spiritual medium Alicia Wilkinson is brought to The Ashcroft Hospital at the behest of Dr. John James Templeton. He offers Alicia a second chance to revive her once-thriving career: Perform a séance amongst the patients in order to drawing out their mental maladies. Alicia performs her first series of séances with the patients-including traumatized soldiers returning from the Civil War, women whose sanity has slipped through their fingers-only to realize their sessions might work all too well. What no one knows is Alicia is a fake. A liar. A cheat… So why are the patients suddenly acting possessed?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

NEMESIS ROGUES GALLERY #1 CVR A GIANGIORDANO

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241073

APR241074 – NEMESIS ROGUES GALLERY #1 CVR B 10 COPY B&W

APR241075 – NEMESIS ROGUES GALLERY #1 CVR C LEE

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Valerio Giangiordano

From best-selling, award-winning creator Mark Millar (Civil War, Kingsman), Millarworld and Dark Horse Comics are proud to present the debut of a brand-new arc of the bestselling thriller: Nemesis. Immediately following the events of the smash-hit Big Game, Nemesis lies broken and destroyed, but hell-bent on vengeance against every single person who wronged him. The bloody fire back begins here as he marshals together a plan for the ages.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

KILL ALL IMMORTALS #1 CVR A BARRETT (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241062

APR241063 – KILL ALL IMMORTALS #1 CVR B RICCARDI (RES)

APR241064 – KILL ALL IMMORTALS #1 CVR C 10 COPY ALBUQUERQUE (RES)

(W) Zackary Kaplan (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Oliver Barrett

Succession meets John Wick…with immortal Vikings. A thousand years ago, Viking explorer Erik the Red and his four adult children discovered a mysterious source of immortality. Now, in our modern world, they are an enigmatic billionaire family with a powerful banking empire. But when Erik's only daughter, Frey Asvald, seeks to finally be free from her family's influence, she must be prepared to reveal their supernatural secrets and confront her well-trained siblings in a deadly and epic struggle for power. Get ready for a bloodthirsty immortal fight like no other!

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

ASSASSINS CREED MIRAGE SOAR OF EAGLES #1

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241030

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A) Mirko Colak (CA) Julie Dillon

Years before the events of Assassin's Creed Mirage, a young Fuladh must return to his homeland to investigate political unrest that could point to a secret Order of the Ancients' stronghold. But in order to discover what's behind the chaos and violence in Adulis, Fuladh and Roshan will have to confront a more immediate danger. Join writer Michael Avon Oeming and artist Mirko Colak as they explore a mysterious new tale from the world of Assassin's Creed, created in partnership with Ubisoft.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

CYBERPUNK 2077 KICKDOWN #1 CVR A ELPHICK

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241038

APR241039 – CYBERPUNK 2077 KICKDOWN #1 CVR B RUDCEF

APR241040 – CYBERPUNK 2077 KICKDOWN #1 CVR C ARAUJO

APR241041 – CYBERPUNK 2077 KICKDOWN #1 CVR D DOFRESH

(W) Tomasz Marchewka (A / CA) Jake Elphick

Fire up the engines, it's a street takeover! With her foot on the pedal of the hottest ride in Night City, the daughter of a famed carjacker is out to fix the past. In a crowd of gangsters, racers, and criminals, word on the street travels fast-and that's all according to plan.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

GRENDEL DEVILS CRUCIBLE DEFIANCE #1 CVR A MATT WAGNER

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241046

APR241047 – GRENDEL DEVILS CRUCIBLE DEFIANCE #1 CVR B BRENNAN WAGNER

(W) Matt Wagner (A / CA) Matt Wagner

A new Grendel story from visionary creator Matt Wagner! Grendel Prime has returned to Earth, but things are not as he left them. The pockets of humanity that remain and the "Necro Lords" that rule them have turned against Grendel. Grendel Prime will need to hide his identity as he explores his suddenly hostile home planet. Featuring a standard cover by Matt Wagner and a variant cover by Brennan Wagner.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BARFLY #1 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241048

APR241049 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BARFLY #1 CVR B BROWNE

APR241050 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BARFLY #1 CVR C MORAZZO

APR241051 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BARFLY #1 CVR D HEPBURN FOIL

APR241052 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BARFLY #1 CVR E 10 COPY HIPP

APR241053 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BARFLY #1 CVR F FOC MACK

(W) Patton Oswalt, Kyle Starks, Jordan Blum (A) Ryan Browne (CA) Scott Hepburn

Spinning out of the world of the hit Minor Threats superhero series by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Scott Hepburn comes a new tale of costumed underdogs-featuring a low-level henchman without a leader to serve. The Lower Lair bar is home to all sorts of supervillains, lowlifes, and scumbags… but only one of them has to puke digestive fluids onto his food to eat. $#!%eater, the humanoid mutant fly is a loser, a lifelong minion who lives to serve his criminal master. But what happens to a henchman when he no longer has anyone left to hench for? Comic book legends Kyle Starks and Ryan Browne present the heartwarming, feel good, coming-of-age story about an insect monster-man searching for his identity amongst the criminal underworld of Twilight City.

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

ANANSI BOYS I #2 CVR A MACK

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241028

APR241029 – ANANSI BOYS I #2 CVR B MARTINBROUGH

(W) Neil Gaiman, Marc Bernardin (A) Shawn Martinbrough (CA) David Mack

New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman joins forces with Eisner nominated Adora writer Marc Bernardin and Thief of Thieves co-creator Shawn Martinbrough to adapt Gaiman's Locus and British Fantasy award-winning novel as a comic book. Reeling from the knowledge bomb that his father was a trickster god, Fat Charlie returns to his life: the impending wedding to Rosie, his fiancée, and his job working for the completely unfulfilling Grahame Coats Agency. But not before he learns how to contact the mysterious brother he never knew he had.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

AVATAR FRONTIERS OF PANDORA #6

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241031

(W) Ray Fawkes (A / CA) Gabriel Guzman

So'lek and his unexpected ally begin their escape from the RDA stronghold, a feat which will put his mental and emotional strength to the test. What lies ahead is more shocking than his visions of the past-is it further destruction or is it… hope?

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

BEYOND THE PALE #2

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241032

(W) Christofer Emgard (A / CA) Tomas Aira

Hetta Sawyer continues her investigation into the missing soldiers at Firebase Tartarus. With few exceptions, those at the base are far from welcoming, and if Hetta wants to get any information she's going to have to pry it from their tightly sealed lips. With new soldiers missing even since her arrival, Hetta is determined to get to the bottom of this.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

BUTCHERS BOY #3

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241033

(W) Landry Walker (A / CA) Justin Greenwood

While the journal written by the child of the notorious Butcher tells the tale of meat and madness, the true mystery has revealed itself-who is the Butcher's Boy? Were they the first victim of their dark father, or did they become something much worse? The answer to these questions can't come soon enough for the five friends trapped within La Perdita, for now they know there is only one truth in this land-you MUST eat, or you WILL be eaten.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #2 CVR A ZUCKER

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241034

APR241035 – CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #2 CVR B BAK

APR241036 – CANTO A PLACE LIKE HOME #2 CVR C 10 COPY FRANCAVILLA

(W) David M. Booher (A / CA) Drew Zucker

Canto is… deceived? As Canto rushes to save his friends atop the Emerald Tower, he learns they're only a distraction so the Shrouded Man can move his forces to defenseless New Arcana. But Canto's people will not give up so easily. How long can they fend off the strongest army in the Unnamed World until reinforcements arrive?

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS IV #3

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241037

(W) Matthew Mercer, Jody Houser (A) Noah Hayes (CA) PocketChicken

Deep underground, the beleaguered members of Vox Machina are forced to take on an unpleasant-and incredibly dangerous-side quest. Their reward? Safe passage to fresh air and civilization, free from monstrously-large bugs. Can they play exterminator long enough to reunite with Vax and Pike? The campaign continues with series IV of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins, from the New York Times bestselling team of Jody Houser, Noah Hayes, Diana Sousa, and Ariana Maher!

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

DAWNRUNNER #5 CVR A CAGLE

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241042

APR241043 – DAWNRUNNER #5 CVR B ANDRADE

APR241044 – DAWNRUNNER #5 CVR C DIS PATER

APR241045 – DAWNRUNNER #5 CVR D 10 COPY CAGLE FOIL

(W) Ram V. (A / CA) Evan Cagle

Series finale! All things must evolve! Anita and Dawnrunner, driven by their stories, have changed into something unforeseen as they make their stand against The Prime. But in their transcendence lies the potential for both hope and despair. As the true motivation of monsters both alien and homegrown comes to light, sacrifices must be made to protect the ones you love.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

HEARTPIERCER #3

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241054

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Gavin Smith

As the werewolves wear down Briarglen's defenses, Atala will go to every length to hold back the forces of the night. But it will all be in vain if she cannot overcome their fear and show them victory is possible. With the monstrous Howler himself bearing down on the village however, it seems increasingly unlikely.

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

HELEN OF WYNDHORN #5 CVR A EVELY

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241055

APR241056 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #5 CVR B FOIL EVELY

APR241057 – HELEN OF WYNDHORN #5 CVR C 10 COPY WALTA

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Bilquis Evely

In this penultimate issue, Helen's frustrations continue to exacerbate as her drinking worsens and her longing for the ways of the other fantasy world continue to plague the house of Wyndhorn.

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

INTO UNBEING PART ONE #2 CVR A SHERMAN

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241058

APR241059 – INTO UNBEING PART ONE #2 CVR B HENDERSON

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

With their leader missing and a sand storm at their backs, the expedition has no choice but to take shelter within their newly discovered alien environment. Inside, the team must contend with their own egos as they discover strange indigenous lifeforms and impossible secrets that stretch back decades.

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

JOY OPERATIONS 2 #2 CVR A BYRNE

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241060

APR241061 – JOY OPERATIONS 2 #2 CVR B KAMBADAIS

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Stephen Byrne

Everything was fine until the joy operation. When one of the trusts implanted the psyche of one of their en.voi's into master en.voi Joy Corrigan. Now Hampton and Joy live in the same body! They are just getting used to what that means for their life, love, and future when the world decides to blame them for everything that's gone wrong. It's Joy and Hampton against the world. This is an all-new chapter of an all-new sci-fi extravaganza!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

LESTER OF LESSER GODS #3 CVR A KENDALL

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241065

APR241066 – LESTER OF LESSER GODS #3 CVR B POWELL

(W) Eric Powell, Lucky Yates (A / CA) Gideon Kendall

Writers Eric Powell (The Goon) and comedian and voice actor Lucky Yates (TV's Archer) team with Eisner Award-winning artist Gideon Kendall (Megaghost, Marley's Ghost) for the third installment of the larper's wet dream, Lester of the Lesser Gods. Lester faces his ultimate battle when he storms the lair of Will Frye the Technomancer Guy. But Frye's secret weapon may be too much for even this portly demigod. With an alternate special edition cover by Eric Powell.

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE REVOLUTION #3 CVR A WILKINS

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241067

APR241068 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE REVOLUTION #3 CVR B MACLEAN

(W) Tim Sheridan, Rob David, Ted Biaselli (A) Daniel HDR (CA) Dave Wilkins

All is revealed! Hordak's young apprentice, against the master's orders, returns to his home world for what promises to be a grisly family reunion. But the plan abruptly changes when he uncovers shocking new information that brings him face-to-face with the powerful dark force that's been guiding both he and Hordak toward their doom! Do either of them have enough strength to fight it? And, even if they escape the dreaded FRIGHT ZONE, what new horrors might they have unleashed?

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #4 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241069

APR241070 – MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #4 CVR B JARRELL

APR241071 – MINOR THREATS FASTEST WAY DOWN #4 CVR C FOIL HEPBURN

(W) Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A / CA) Scott Hepburn

Playtime vs The Action. Blood! Revenge! And dragons! Frankie will risk her entire supervillain criminal empire to save her daughter from clutches of the twisted teen heroes and their unlikely ally Reptilian. All the while Scalpel races to save the life of a Minor Threat at death's door. The future of Twilight City will be decided here in the second volume's action-packed finale to the costumed crime saga by Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Scott Hepburn.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

MONSTERS ARE MY BUSINESS & BUSINESS IS BLOODY #4

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241072

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Patrick Piazzalunga

Series finale! It's a standoff between monsters! And Griz is caught right in the middle. Along with a killer koala with a chainsaw, a necromancer who wants to sacrifice him, and a secret agent he doesn't trust, Griz stands between the mutant horror of the Howling Gargoyles… and the mutant horror he has sworn to protect! And-as if the situation need a little more kick-in-the-teeth flavor-the Gargoyles are under the sway of none other than Griz's ex-girlfriend!

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #11 CVR A ROBLES

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241076

APR241077 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #11 CVR B WU

APR241078 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #11 CVR C 10 BLANCO

(W) Tate Brombal, Nick Robles (A) Soo Lee (CA) Nick Robles

Christopher picks up the pieces after his experiment has gone awry but are his friends in the Monster Club available to help him? And who are the mysterious twins that have shown up in school preoccupied with Christopher? Are Sasha and Luka new friends or terrible foes?

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

OPERATION SUNSHINE ALREADY DEAD #4 CVR A RUBIN

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241079

APR241080 – OPERATION SUNSHINE ALREADY DEAD #4 CVR B DORKIN

APR241081 – OPERATION SUNSHINE ALREADY DEAD #4 CVR C CHA

(W) Henry Zebrowski, Marcus Parks (A / CA) David Rubin

In this final issue our heroes raid the vampire party to retrieve the Onyx object-determined to put an end to this monster madness once and for all!

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

RESIDENT ALIEN BOOK OF LIFE #2

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241084

(W) Peter Hogan (A / CA) Steve Parkhouse

As his status quo takes another major shift, alien-in-hiding Harry Vanderspiegel unknowingly exposes himself to the Feds again! His old pursuers are far from his mind, however, as he and his new family move into a new home. In the latest mesmerizing Resident Alien story arc from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse, Harry hasn't seen the last of his human pursuers-or his home planet!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SAINT JOHN #4 CVR A SCHKADE (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241085

APR241086 – SAINT JOHN #4 CVR B DEL DUCA (RES)

(W) Dan Schkade, Brennan Wagner, Portland Gear (A / CA) Dan Schkade

After a year of natural disasters and personal conflict, the city of Portland comes together to celebrate Pride-but there's danger brewing amidst the flags and floats, and it's down to Tori and Saint John to root it out before it's too late. A distinctly PDX miniseries from Eisner-nominated cartoonist Dan Schkade (Lavender Jack, The Spirit) and Portland native creator Brennan Wagner (Grendel, Batman), produced with-and featuring the fashion of-Portland Gear.

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #8 CVR A TOLIBA

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241089

APR241090 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #8 CVR B TBD

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

Everything is about to change! As Lula, Zeen, and their friends approach Eriadu, they are attacked by Nihil fighters. Will the hope of a Republic resistance be shot down? Meanwhile, on the other side of the galaxy, events are unfolding that will surprise the Jedi and the Nihil and alter the course of their galactic battle! The most shocking chapter of the High Republic saga yet!

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES SABER FOR HIRE #4

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241091

(W) Scott Cavan (A / CA) Rachael Stott

The epic miniseries comes to a shocking conclusion! The identity of the sinister Child of the Storm revealed. A past confronted and a sacrifice made as Ty Yorrick and her apprentice face their biggest challenge yet. Ty's life will never be the same!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #4 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241092

APR241093 – USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #4 CVR B NAKAYAMA

APR241094 – USAGI YOJIMBO CROW #4 CVR C 40 COPY MISTUHIRO

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Usagi, Gen, and Stray Dog have discovered where the rival bounty hunter group-led by the ruthless Inuyoshi-is holding Yukichi hostage. The rescue attempt leads to a huge confrontation, but they receive news that may force the vicious enemies to form an uneasy alliance.

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

WILLIAM OF NEWBURY #3

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241095

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

From the co-creator of the Eisner Award-winning, bestselling Powers comes this brand-new anthropomorphic supernatural series that's Hellboy meets Redwall. William and Winnie have been arrested by Abbot Edward and are on their way to trial. But they must make an escape to arrive in Melrose Abbey where they will confront their most dangerous revenant yet. This undead chaplain has chased away the clergy, burst nuns into flames, and leaves devilish claw marks on the church. What will William and Winnie do when this evil raises its full power against them? Based on the true accounts of English historian William of Newbury.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

WRITER #2

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241096

(W) Ben Berkowitz, Max Berkowitz, Josh Gad (A) Ariel Olivetti (CA) Tonci Zonjic

In a dark turn, comic book writer Stan Siegel's life dives into a neo-Nazi occult nightmare. Orchestrated by legendary Josh Gad and the Berkowitz Brothers, "The Writer" plunges Stan into a whirl of folklore and magic. Amid demonic chaos and high-speed chases, Stan's hunger for answers unveils hidden identities, setting off a desperate race against time in this thrilling saga. To combat the rising tide of terror, Stan must become the hero from his pages.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

ART OF SUPER7 HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241097

(W) Super7

Science fiction, giant monsters, comic books, punk rock, skateboarding, robots, and rebellion: these seven elements form the manifesto of pop-culture knowledge, graphics, aesthetics, and DIY energy that is Super7. Join us as we explore each of these obsessions through the creative offerings of one of the premier design houses of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, toys, and apparel. The Art of Super7 explores the art, design, and packaging of official product collections that include G.I. Joe, Disney, Universal Monsters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Thundercats, Transformers, and Peanuts, in addition to music legends Motorhead, Misfits, Beastie Boys, Ghost, O.D.B., as well as Super7's own in-house creations and many, many more.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

BOOK OF EVIL SC NOVEL

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241098

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock

Blending prose and multiple kinds of illustration, New York Times-bestselling comics writer Scott Snyder and renowned comics artist Jock weave a tale of horror about growing up in a world far more harrowing than our own. Imagine that from tomorrow morning onward, nearly every baby born into this world is a future psychopath. There is no answer as to why the change is happening. Is this human evolution? Devolution? An uncurable virus of some kind? Regardless, just like that, the new normal is psychopathy. Fifty years in the future, four friends must set off on a journey that will take them down the roads and rivers of this transformed America in hope of finding a place where goodness still lives.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

COUNT CROWLEY TP VOL 03 MEDIOCRE MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241099

(W) David Dastmalchian (A / CA) Lukas Ketner

When Jeri Bartman assumed the role of Count Crowley, horror host of the late-night creature feature, she never imagined how much her life would be turned upside down. Turns out her predecessor was moonlighting as one of the world's last monster hunters. Still struggling to overcome her self-destructive tendencies, Jeri has gone full throttle into her new role as an appointed slayer of the supernatural. With a stalking vampire, a vengeful Halloween entity, werewolves and a host of dysfunctional relationships to manage, Jerri is going to have to learn the hard way that there is no room for mediocrity in the eradication of evil. Collects Count Crowley: Mediocre Midnight Monster Hunter #1-4.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

CUPHEAD TP VOL 03 COLORFUL CRACKUPS & CHAOS

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241100

(W) Zack Keller (A / CA) Shawn Dickinson

Cuphead, Mugman, and Ms. Chalice return in this brand-new collection of chaos and capers! The gang gets themselves into some close calls and hilarious hiccups featuring ice cream enterprises, literally jumping into boardgames, and more! This original graphic novel features exciting all-new adventures, all drawn in the magnificent, magical, award-winning vintage style of Cuphead!

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

DRIFTERS OMNIBUS GN VOL 02 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241101

(W) Kohta Hirano (A / CA) Kohta Hirano

From Kohta Hirano, the creator of Hellsing, comes Drifters, an action-packed fantasy epic where warriors and warlords from Earth's history are transported to an alien world to intervene in a worldwide civil war. At the eye of the storm is the Black King who, desiring more than land and resources, is uniting the non-human races for a single purpose-the genocide of humanity. Drifters Omnibus Volume 2 collects Drifters volumes 4, 5 and 6 with 688 pages of all-out mystical mayhem!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

EC ARCHIVES HAUNT OF FEAR TP VOL 04

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241102

(W) Al Feldstein (A) Jack Davis, Jack Kamen (A / CA) Graham Ingles

Delight in fright! Now in an affordable paperback, this fourth volume of the EC Comics horror classic The Haunt of Fear collects a gruesome medly of unforgettable frights! Featuring art from the legendary talents of Bill Gaines, Al Feldstein, Graham Ingels, George Evans, Jack Kamen, Jack Davis, and Reed Crandall, this volume collects The Haunt of Fear #19-24 and includes a foreword by Rob Zombie.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

EERIE ARCHIVES TP VOL 07

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241103

(W) Gardner Fox, Doug Moench (A) Richard Corben, Esteban Maroto

Take a ride on the river Styx with your jovial boatman Cousin Eerie in the panic-packed Eerie Archives Volume 7, now in a value-priced paperback edition. Remove the pennies from your eyes long enough to take in the dastardly dramas from creators Tom Sutton, Ken Kelly, Richard Corben, Doug Moench, Basil Gogos, Carlos Garzon, Nicola Cuti, and more. Also includes an illustrated foreword by comics creator Guy Davis and the first US appearance of comic great Esteban Maroto! Collects Eerie magazine issues #32-36.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

HELLSING DLX ED TP VOL 10 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241104

(W) Kohta Hirano (A) Kohta Hirano, Kohta Hirano

The final chapter in Kohta Hitano's epic Hellsing saga pushes the boundaries of horror/action manga into new territories of thrills, shocks, and more than a few bloody laughs! The curtain raises on the final act of the apocalyptic war between vampires, Nazis, Catholics, werewolves, Protestants, and mercenaries, and the outcome is still in doubt. Amidst the blood-drenched wreckage of London, the champions of light and darkness face off in a final showdown that will determine the future of humanity-or see humanity's fall!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

LOVING OHIO GN

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241105

(W) Matthew Erman (A) Sam Beck

After the mysterious suicide of their friend, Sloane, Elliott, Cameron, and Ana are just trying to get through the rest of high school. They live in Loving, Ohio-a town built around The Chorus, a new age cult with members firmly planted in positions of power and influence throughout the community. Through their grief a series of murders throw these friends into a mystery connected to everything around them. Sloane and her friends have to escape a roaming murderer, figure out their place in the world, and deal with loss all in the looming shadow of The Chorus. But through it they will find the true cost of friendship and the adulthood they seek. This beautifully drawn coming of age story will stay on the mind for days after reading.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

MAGIC ORDER GN VOL 02 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241106

(W) Mike Millar (A) Stuart Immonen

A magical turf war like you've never seen before! The London chapter of the Magic Order has entered the scene, and these tough Guy Ritchie-style gangsters have a problem with the Eastern European Warlocks moving into their territory. Can new leader Cordelia Moonstone keep the peace? The highly anticipated sequel to the smash-hit first volume by Mark Millar and Olivier Coipel. This new arc is drawn by the peerless Stuart Immonen and is just as massive and captivating as the first! Collects The Magic Order Volume 2 #1-6.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

POWERS GN VOL 07

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241107

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

From New York Times-bestselling writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Michael Avon Oeming comes this new collection of the Eisner award-winning series Powers. Walker and Pilgrim join the big leagues! Deena Pilgrim is now a federal agent and dealing with the biggest Powers cases in the entire country. But will this new life close the closet full of skeletons she carries with her? Plus, Walker must choose between his humanity and his powers-with a cost! Powers Book Seven collects the Powers: Bureau #1-12 and behind-the-scenes content from the making of this super-hero noir classic.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SUNNY LUNA TRAVELLING ORACLE GN

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241108

(W) Matthew Erman (A) Sam Beck

Esta, a lonely, book-hungry, restless teen, must fight to save the planet in this eco-noir graphic novel thriller that's part Fahrenheit 451 and part Station Eleven. In the devastated dystopian dust bowl of what was once America, a mesmerizing stage show called The Sunny-Luna Travelling Oracle comes to Esta's town. When Sunny and Luna take an interest in her, it feels like her ticket out. But these mysterious proprietors are secretly members of a harsh authoritarian order, and they have a hidden agenda: scavenge for mythic texts that hold the last hope for reviving a natural world-and destroy them. Esta is the unwitting key to this strange magic, and she soon finds herself literally transported to a supernatural Wonderland-and the twisted plot of Sunny and Luna.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

TIME TRAVELER TALES GN

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241109

(W) Dave Scheidt (A) Kelly Matthews, Nichole Matthews, Joamette Gil

An all-ages action adventure comics story from content creator and internet superstar Karl Jacobs! Oliver has a problem-a time travel problem. An unknown force keeps throwing him through time, from the Wild West to the 1920s to a haunted beach house. All while a mysterious stranger pursues him, seeking Oliver's abilities and to gain power over time itself! This volume collects the comics series debut from Karl Jacobs, in collaboration with writer David Scheidt, artists Kicking Shoes, and letterer Joamette Gil. Collects issues #1-5.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

VAMPIRE HUNTER D OMNIBUS TP VOL 06

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241110

(W) Hideyuki Kikuchi (A / CA) Yoshitaka Amano

The hunt continues in the bizarre far future of 12,090 A.D, where the immortal vampire lords who were the only winners of mankind's nuclear war still oppress the human survivors who have pushed the blood-drinking fiends back to the lawless Frontier. Yet humanity too remains as quick as ever to prey upon itself, and where the law can't bring safety or justice, the crescent blade of D will-assuming you meet the half-vampire wanderer's price! Vampire Hunter D Omnibus Book Six collects in full two different novels. Tyrant's Stars brings a legacy of evil hurtling down when a meteorite that destroys half a sector in the northern Frontier is revealed as none other than the return of Valcua, the undead Ultimate Noble, exiled from our planet millenia ago…and now back to wreak vengeance on the living descendants of those who banished him. Then, in Fortress of the Elder God, there is terror enough on Earth already, as D ventures forth against an ancient abomination that an army of 30,000 vampires once failed to destroy! Collects volumes 16, 17, and 18 in author Hideyuki Kikuchi's adventure horror series.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

WITCHFINDER OMNIBUS TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

APR241111

(W) Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, Maura McHugh, Kim Newman (A) Ben Stenbeck

Collect the occult adventures of Sir Edward Grey, otherwise known as Her Majesty's Witchfinder! Discover a nest of vampires, brave a technological "gate" to another realm, and track down the truth behind Jack the Ripper in this collection of three intense adventures of Sir Edward Grey. As the Queen's personal "Witchfinder," Grey continues to pursue the occult goings on in London and beyond. But this time the events he encounters-and the things he learns-will lead him to question his very future. Collects Witchfinder volumes 4-6.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

REBEL MOON IMPERIUM DROPSHIP REPLICA

DARK HORSE COMICS

APR241112

Dark Horse Comics, in partnership with Netflix, are proud to announce our first highly detailed ship replica of the Imperium Dropship for Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon. Emphasizing the extensive world-building elements of Rebel Moon, the massive scale of the universe is represented by the near-endless variety of ships that navigate the stars. The Imperium Dropship Replica is hand painted with exceptional quality and made out of poly resin with metallic parts. Held aloft with a metal rod upon a base emblazoned with the Rebel Moon logo, this ship replica measures approximately at 6 3/4" long, 3 3/4" wide, and 4" tall.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

