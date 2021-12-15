Ghost Cage: A New Image Series From Nick Dragotta & Caleb Goellner

Nick Dragotta and Caleb Goellner are teaming up for a new three-issue mini-series at Image Comics: Ghost Cage. Launching in March, the series is a sci-fi tale about a walking weapon and an ordinary human teaming up to save humanity from terrorists, which just so happens to be one of the well-known Five Essential Comic Book Pitches Every Creator Needs If They Want to Land an Image Series About One of the Five Things Image Publishes Series About, alongside "gods living in the world of humans," "music as a superpower," "dragon men with insatiable lust," and "the future, but it's bad."

A press release from Image provides more details:

Bestselling East of West artist Nick Dragotta teams with rising star Caleb Goellner (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New Animated Adventures) for an all-new, sci-fi adventure in Ghost Cage. Rus Wooten will also lend his design and lettering talents to the series, Frank Martin Jr. will re-team with Dragotta on covers, and David Brothers will provide expert insights as editor on the title. This three, extra-length, issue miniseries is set to launch from Image Comics in March 2022. In Ghost Cage, when his megacorp power plant falls under attack by terrorists, the super-scientist who revolutionized and controls all energy on Earth sends his ultimate creation (and an adequate employee) in to destroy his most monstrous secrets.

Dragotta, who is apparently quite wordy for an artist, had the following to say about it:

Finishing up East of West, I felt ready to start writing and drawing my own comics. Caleb Goellner agreed to co-write with me, and we cooked up Ghost Cage. We set out to make something that feels immediate, urgent, so it's in screen-toned black and white, hot off the drawing board. We wanted to let the story breathe, so we went with 44-page issues. And lastly, we wanted to tell a story that will make us examine the things we sacrifice on a daily basis, the bits of us that we give up to survive," said Dragotta. "I love drawing characters that are up against all odds. One character Doyle in particular, her greatest strength is her heart, and SAM, our ultimate weapon, is going to learn all about that from her. I'm trying to push the fast-paced action and cool characters I'm known for. If you liked East of West, my art and storytelling from that series, you'll dig this book. It's even got a little existential dread and a white tower… Caleb and I are making a book exactly like we want to do it, and all at Image Comics for their 30th Anniversary. Don't miss it.

And Goellner said:

In an era of algorithim-ized apathy and doomscroll-driven depression, we created Ghost Cage to re-energize you, heart and soul. Ghost Cage will pit personifications of humankind's unquenchable thirst for power against one another for your entertainment. Ghost Cage will make fun of your boss's boss. Ghost Cage will remind you to care. Ghost Cage will make you feel alive!

Look for Ghost Cage #1 in stores on Wednesday, March 23, and read a preview below.