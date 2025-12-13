Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: bryan hitch, gary frank, geiger, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, Redcoat

Ghost Machine Spoilers For Geiger And Redcoat. You Have Been Warned…

Ghost Machine Spoilers For Geiger And Redcoat. You Have Been Warned...

Article Summary Redcoat feature film in development by Ghost Machine and Atlas Entertainment, adapting Geoff Johns’ comic.

Geiger #19 spotlights Ashley Arden’s struggles in a brutal post-apocalyptic world and moral dilemmas.

Gary Frank and Jim Lee collaborate on exclusive cover swaps for Batman #163 and Geiger #19.

Simon Pure, the immortal Redcoat, emerges in future storylines and is set for more appearances.

Charles Roven's Atlas Entertainment and creator collective Ghost Machine are developing a Redcoat feature film based on the comic book series created by Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch, published through Image Comics. And this week, Ghost Machine gave a new look at the timeline of an immortal British soldier who has been fighting through the eighteenth, nineteenth and twentieth centuries…

Talking about the original Ghost Machine series, Geiger #19, out this past week, and the return to Ashley Arden taking the lead role again, Gary Frank said, "She's still pretty tough. I think she may think a little more about the moral implications of her actions after the recent situation, though. I think she gives us another example of what this new world can do to people. What it can turn them into. I don't mean the power she has, but the way the brutality of the world takes people to the verge of losing their humanity. That's the line that Geiger walks, too. The pain of the loss of his family is almost overwhelming and risks untethering him from the man he was." As to how they got a Jim Lee cover for Geiger #19, "He and I have known each other for decades, and this thing came from a conversation we had a couple of years ago at the Lucca comics convention. We talked of doing a cover swap, but I didn't know if it would be something that Jim would be able to actually do given his role at DC. But he was as good as his word and made it happen, and I am very grateful. It was Jim's idea to use the same layout on both pieces, so I did Batman for an issue of "Hush 2" and he did Ash Arden for us in a similar composition.

Even though the Gary Frank cover was drawn first, because it is for Batman #163, there are still three months to go…

And then at the end of Geiger #19, it is revealed that Simon Pure, the Redcoat, in the future and still in his, well, red coat, is on the hunt for Geiger after tracking Ashley, with more appearances to come this year. "My perception of him is that he isn't great at learning from his mistakes, so I would imagine he won't be wildly different from the cad that we know and love.

Here are the Ghost Machine solicitations for February 2o26…

GEIGER #21

2026-02-11 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

DYSTOPIAN, ACTION & ADVENTURE • END OF STORY ARC

THE NORTHERNER: DEAD AMERICA, PART 2

The mysterious Northerner can't explain how he's been torn from the Civil War and dropped into the wasteland after the Unknown War—and the last man willing to guide him is Tariq Geiger, the Glowing Man. But as enemies close in, and old ghosts resurface, the Northerner's arrival may be more dangerous than anyone realizes.

STORY GEOFF JOHNS • ART GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON • COVER A GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON • COVER B BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON • COVER C LEIGHTON BUXMAN

ROOK: EXODUS #10

2026-02-04 • 32 PAGES • FC • T • $3.99 US

Introducing STAG, the vengeful Deer Warden… and he will stop at nothing to drive his katana blade through the murderous BLOODHOUND!

But ROOK, DIRE WOLF, and the other Wardens need BLOODHOUND to repair the planet Exodus' failing World Engine. If they survive STAG's all-out assault, can they save a doomed planet?

STORY GEOFF JOHNS • ART JASON FABOK, BRAD ANDERSON • COVER A-C JASON FABOK, BRAD ANDERSON, KAEL NGU • COVER D (1:20) JULES MAMONE

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!