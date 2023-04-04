Ghost Rider #13 Preview: Playing with Fire Johnny Blaze finds out that Danny Ketch has been a very naughty Ghost Rider in this preview of Ghost Rider #13.

Ghost Rider #13

by Benjamin Percy & Cory Smith, cover by Bjorn Barends

KETCH'S KEEPER! Another Ghost Rider is on the loose, leaving behind a wake of fiery destruction and brutality beyond measure! Is Danny Ketch to blame? Or will the clues lead Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad to something even more sinister?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Apr 05, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609979501311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609979501321 – GHOST RIDER 13 MICHAEL WALSH UNLUCKY 13 VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609979501331 – GHOST RIDER 13 ROD REIS VARIANT – $3.99 US

