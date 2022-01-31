Ghost Rider's First Appearance Continues To Climb, On Auction Today

Ghost Rider is the next big Marvel first appearance that is poised to make a huge jump. It has already started, as copies of Marvel Spotlight #5 are the most-requested back issue in my shop right now, and the prices for quality copies keep going up. There are rumors that the character will be rehabbed in the MCU, and that has sent people scrambling to snatch this book up fast. Like this CGC 9.2 copy at Heritage Auctions, a fantastic copy of this huge key book. The price reflects that, as this is sitting at $9250 as of this writing. But, for a copy like this, that is to be expected. Check it out below.

Ghost Rider Is Always A Smart Investment

"Marvel Spotlight #5 Ghost Rider (Marvel, 1972) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages. Origin and first appearance of Ghost Rider (Johnny Blaze). First appearance of Roxanne Simpson. Mike Ploog cover and art. Currently tied for #6 on Overstreet's Top 25 Bronze Age Comics list. Overstreet 2021 VF/NM 9.0 value = $2,571; NM- 9.2 value = $4,000. CGC census 12/21: 240 in 9.0, 293 higher. Origin of the Ghost Rider, script by Roy Thomas and Gary Friedrich, art by Mike Ploog; To save the life of his mentor and the man who has become like a father to him, Johnny Blaze makes a deal with the devil and is transformed into the spirit of vengeance, Ghost Rider. 32 pgs. $0.20. Cover price $0.20."

As far as Marvel first appearances go, Ghost Rider is probably right up there with most of the silver age big ones at this point. A no-brainer purchase if you can afford it. Go here to get more info on this copy, and if you can afford it, bid on this one. While you are there, click around and check out all of the other books taking bids in this last big auction at Heritage for this month. There is some great stuff.