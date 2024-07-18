Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Fantasma, ghost rider, New Champions, Robbie Reyes

Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Debuts New Ghost Rider, Fantasma

Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Debuts New Ghost Rider, Fantasma, for Hispanic And Latin American Heritage Month in October.

Article Summary Marvel celebrates Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month with new Ghost Rider Fantasma.

Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider Special #1 features the debut of Fantasma and tales of vengeance.

Acclaimed creators, including Robbie Reyes co-creator Felipe Smith, helm the new stories.

Robbie battles interdimensional foes and teams up with roller derby champ Izzy Alvarez.

Apparently, Marvel Comics also still publish comic books. Who knew? And for Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month, Marvel is publishing the Ghost Rider: Robbie Reyes Special debuting a new Marvel Comics character, Fantasma, the new Ghost Rider who appeared on last year's New Champions variant cover program, but didn't make it into Spider-Woman's Alliance this week. The one-shot will be the latest installment in the Marvel's Voices line and will highlight Hispanic and Latin American creators and culture in three stories.

"On sale in October, GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL #1 will be written and drawn by a host of acclaimed talent and rising stars including the return of Robbie Reyes co-creator Felipe Smith! Robbie Reyes, the fiery street racer from East Los Angeles, debuted 10 years ago in All-New Ghost Rider #1 where he was engulfed in hellfire and given awesome new power! Since then, he's become one of the most iconic Ghost Riders in the Marvel Universe and a valued member of the Avengers. In these exciting new tales, see how far Robbie has come as he puts vengeance into overdrive! Plus, GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL #1 will feature the first ever appearance of FANTASMA, the all-new Ghost Rider created by Luciano Vecchio for last year's New Champions variant cover program."

GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL #1

Written by CARLOS HERNANDEZ, MELISSA FLORES & FELIPE SMITH

Art by MOISES HIDALGO, JAN BAZALDUA & DANIEL BAYLISS

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Variant Cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

Variant Cover by J. GONZO

On Sale 10/2

Since the conclusion of Jason Aaron's run of Avengers, Robbie Reyes has been stranded in the God Quarry! See what he's been up to there and how his family and friends are dealing with his heroic sacrifice in a story by writer Carlos Hernandez and artist Moises Hidalgo.

Co-creator Felipe Smith and artist Daniel Bayliss unleash Robbie's full power against an interdimensional enemy in an uplifting tale of inspiration and heroic destiny!

Hell breaks loose at the roller derby in the thrilling debut of FANTASMA by writer Melissa Flores and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua! Meet Isabella "Izzy" Alvarez, a Colombian roller derby champ with a cursed secret, as she teams up with Robbie against a horde of Hellhounds!

