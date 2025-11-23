Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Jean-Paul Mavinga, White Sky, william harms

Ghosts, Guns And A Girl – White Sky At Image Comics +

Ghosts, Guns And A Girl - White Sky #1 at Image Comics in February 2026 by William Harms, Jean-Paul Mavinga and Lee Loughridge

Article Summary White Sky #1 launches at Image Comics in February 2026, blending ghosts, guns, and dystopian action.

Created by William Harms, Jean-Paul Mavinga, and Lee Loughridge, for fans of The Last Of Us.

Follow Violet and her father as they traverse a haunted, post-apocalyptic San Francisco for safety.

A chilling mix of dystopian horror and heartfelt survival, perfect for readers seeking unique ghost stories.

White Sky is a new comic book by William Harms, Jean-Paul Mavinga and Lee Loughridge launching from Image Comics in February and part of their February 2026 solicits and solicitations. William Harms is a longstanding video game writer, as Narrative Director on Mafia III, as well as comics including Impaler, 39 Minutes, Captain America, The Avengers, Wolverine, among others. He is currently Studio Narrative Director at Lightspeed LA. And he is pitching White Sky as the thing to read for those who enjoyed The Last Of Us.

WHITE SKY #1

2026-02-18 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

DYSTOPIAN, HORROR, ACTION & ADVENTURE

Five years ago, the sky turned white, and the world ended.

Violet and her father, David, are forced out of hiding and flee toward the ruins of San Francisco, where they believe they'll be safe.

But in this haunted world ruled by ghosts, no place is safe.

STORY WILLIAM HARMS • ART LEE LOUGHRIDGE, JEAN-PAUL MAVINGA • COVER A JEAN-PAUL MAVINGA • COVER B ELIZA IVANOVA

William Harms says, "I've always been a fan of ghost stories, so I thought, what if the entire world was haunted?" Harms tells IGN. "That was the genesis for White Sky, and since then it's turned into a deeply personal story about a man and his daughter trying to survive in that world." JP Mavinga says "Ghosts. Guns. And a girl. White Sky is coming in 2026. Wherever comics are sold, let them know you want it pre-ordered! Stay tuned, and thank you! Patreon members get signed copies of #1 along with other art goodies." Yeah, yeah, we'll give him a plug.

