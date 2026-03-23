Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Penguin, Absolute Two Face, nick dragotta, Penguin, scott snyder, two-face

Nick Dragotta & Scott Snyder On Absolute Batman's Penguin And Two Face

Nick Dragotta and Scott Snyder on the look of Absolute Penguin and Absolute Two Face in Absolute Batman #21

Article Summary Absolute Batman #21 unveils bold new designs for Two-Face and Penguin after Joker's brutal experiments

Nick Dragotta's Two-Face sports unique long hair to reflect his split mind and pays tribute to classic creators

Penguin's transformation echoes horror film influences, with new forms and mystery elements teased

Scott Snyder shares insights on character inspirations and hints at major reveals still to come in the series

Solicits for Absolute Batman #21 out in June include the first look at the new Absolute Two-Face and Absolute Penguin for the series. Friends of Bruce Wayne, they were captured and experimented upon, surgically, by the Absolute Joker… and have been transformed.

And Nick Dragotta has his designs for those to share as well. "Absolute Two Face. Flipping hair and coins. Maybe my favorite design of the bunch. Shout out Bill Finger and Bruce Timm."

We have seen that this Absolute Harvey Dent, classically Two-Face, has had his brain bifurcated by Joker. I have surmised that he will be suffering callosal syndrome, so that each hemisphere of the brain will have its own separate perception, concepts, and impulses to act. You can read up on such real life cases here. Scott Snyder told AIPT, "what I love about him is he evokes the animated series version, which is one of my very favorite designs ever, but he's also very much ours. Nick came up with the long hair both to mimic an antique judge, and so he can use it to hide the side of his face that's not in control."

And then there is whatever happened to his old friend Oswald Cobblebot, classically The Penguin in his Iceberg Lounge, his body was broken so thoroughly, then healed and mended in a disfiguring fashion, reminiscent of Kevin Smith's film Tusk. Nick says, "Absolute Penguin finally gets on his feet. Still tinkering. I liked the initial design sheet pose, had to use it for a cover." Scott told AIPT, "Penguin still has some surprises to them. We haven't revealed yet, different crutches, more style, and jewellery and such :)" Might we expect a similarly styled cover from Nick Dragotta for the reveal of Absolute Riddler?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything.

$4.99 6/10/2026

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