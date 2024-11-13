Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gi joe, transformers

GI Joe #1 Does What Transformers #1 Did (Spoilers)

GI Joe #1 by Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire from Image Comics does what Transformers #1 did a year ago.

Article Summary GI Joe #1 unveils Energon-powered lasers replacing bullets for Cobra and GI Joe in a new crossover universe.

The comic reveals the Energon's influence in forming GI Joe, paralleling Transformers' iconic storyline.

Rock'N'Roll faces a fatal confrontation, echoing a pivotal Transformers scene involving Bumblebee's fate.

Don't miss the debut of an all-new character and familiar faces as the Energon Universe expands with GI Joe.

Today sees the publication of GI Joe #1 by Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire from Image Comics/Skybound/Hasbro. Bleeding Cool previously reported how the final few pages had been redacted from preview copies while also looking at the new role for the Baroness in The Energon Universe. The presumption was this may involve a Transformer or two. But… it seems not. And certainly, there is a crossover…

The Energon from the Transformers world now is behind the GI Joe and Cobra laser guns, originally introduced to be more acceptable to kids cartoons than bullets…

… and now responsible for the formation of GI Joe in the first place.

And courtesy of the GI Joe mini-series running this past year and more, the Transformers certainly exist in the GI Joe world.

And see GI Joe defending their various bits and pieces. But it's an attack on Cobra that might get everyone up in arms.

Because, do you remember that scene in Transformers #1?

The one with Bumblebee?

It looks like Rock'N'Roll, GI Joe stalwart is going up against those laser guns and doesn't come out any better than if they were bullets… G.I. Joe's original machine gunner, who debuted in 1982 in Marvel's G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero issue #1, created by Larry Hama and Herb Trimpe who has gone the way of Bumblebee… but much less likely to be rebuilt. Not impossible, of course. GI Joe #1 is published today from Image Comics.

Series Premiere. The biggest comic book launch of the decade! Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE, has assembled a special force known as G.I. Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth. But the enigmatic Cobra Commander has unleashed the power of Energon like never before! Featuring many familiar faces and the first appearance of an all new character, this is the comic that will change everything you think you know about G.I. Joe… and that's only half the surprises in store from the chart-topping Energon Universe dream team of Joshua Williamson and Tom Reilly!

