Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe

Three Spoilers For GI Joe #1 by Joshua Williamson & Tom Reilly

GI Joe #1 by Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly, and Jordie Bellaire is out on November 13th but is going to Final Order Cut-Off tomorrow.

Article Summary The Baroness joins GI Joe as a war criminal in a surprising twist for issue 1 by Joshua Williamson.

Energon-powered laser guns link GI Joe's arsenal to Transformers technology.

Retro art style gives GI Joe #1 a classic 80s vibe, blending nostalgia with modern storytelling.

Russian insults add a darker, not-so-PG layer to the comic's all-ages facade.

GI Joe #1 by Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly, and Jordie Bellaire is out on November 13th but is going to Final Order Cut-Off tomorrow. This is how I managed to get hold of a copy, albeit missing the last two pages. This is probably where the Transformers come in because they are nowhere else in this comic unless they are in disguise, which, let's face it, they often tend to be.

1. The Baroness is a war criminal

Baroness originally appeared in the first issue of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero comic series by Marvel Comics in 1982, created by Larry Hama and Herb Trimpe, she is a member of terrorist group Cobra. Real name Anastasia Cisarovna, she was the intelligence officer and lieutenant to Cobra Commander, she was the first character to cross over from the comics into the animated series and finally into the toy line. She was played by Sienna Miller in the 2009 film G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and by Úrsula Corberó in the 2021 film Snake Eyes. Oh, and yes, she's a war criminal. In the new GI Joe #1 that is, no beating around the bush. Defined as one who murders, reports, tortures or enslaves civilian population in occupied territory or hostages. Which is her war crime? It's not specified. But she is definitely one. And a member of GI Joe in issue 1. This will be a thing.

2. The Laser Guns Are Because Of Transformers

Up against Cobra that has weaponised the Energon fields it has gathered through its encounters with Transformers. And it is Energon that powers the laser weapons so familiar to GI Joe, that allowed them to play out in Saturday morning cartoons, because energy weapons were not guns with bullets. And somehow that's different. But now it ties the origins of these weapons to GI Joe and Cobra's encounters with the Cybertronians. And why Cobra initially attacks GI Joe, they have Transformers tech that Cobr wants…

3. Blast from the past

Throughout the comic, there are knocked back black lines, dark grey or brown throughout the comic that gives the whole thing a faded look, with Jordie Bellaire on point, creating a GI Joe that feels from the eighties, flat colours, zipotone patterns and a sketchiness far from the modern day flash and pizazz. Okay, okay, maybe not a spoiler so much, as just a statement about what this comic is wanting to be. On the surface, all ages, but has Russian insults that, once translated, are not PG… yes that will do.

GI JOE #1 CVR A TOM REILLY WRAPAROUND

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Tom Reilly

SERIES PREMIERE THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK LAUNCH OF THE DECADE! Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE, has assembled a special force known as G.I. Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth. But the enigmatic Cobra Commander has unleashed the power of Energon like never before! Featuring many familiar faces and the first appearance of an ALL NEW character, this is the comic that will change everything you think you know about G.I. Joe…and that's only half the surprises in store from the chart-topping Energon Universe dream team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and TOM REILLY! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024 GI JOE #2 CVR A TOM REILLY

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Tom Reilly

THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK LAUNCH OF THE DECADE CONTINUES!

Cobra Commander unveils the next phase of his plan—meet THE VALKYRIES, the newest Cobra special operatives unit. And as they race to retrieve the new mysterious weapon, will Duke suffer his first failure as the leader of G.I. Joe? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/18/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!