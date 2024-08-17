Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, november 2024, transformers, Void rivals

GI Joe #1, Transformers And Void Rivals Solicits For November 2024

GI Joe, Transformers & Void Rivals - the Energon Universe Solicits For November 2024 from Image Comics and Skybound

Article Summary The Energon Universe from Image Comics and Skybound launches GI Joe #1, Transformers #14, and Void Rivals #14 in November 2024.

GI Joe #1 introduces Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE, leading a team against COBRA in a new Energon-powered conflict.

Transformers #14 unveils the fate of Starscream, the Decepticon known for his conniving and vengeful nature.

Void Rivals #14 sees Darak's loyalty tested as he returns to Agorria and is sent back into space on a new mission.

GI Joe #1 from Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire launches from Skybound as part of Image Comics' November 2024 solicits and solicitations, but it's not alone. There is also Transformers with the fate of Starscream and Void Rivals with Darak back in Agorria for a day, for the whole Energon Universe going forward.



G.I. JOE #1

ON SALE NOVEMBER 13

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART TOM REILLY, JORDIE BELLAIRE

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US COVERS P, Q, R $5.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK LAUNCH OF THE DECADE! Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE, has assembled a special force known as G.I. Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth. But the enigmatic Cobra Commander has unleashed the power of Energon like never before! Featuring many familiar faces and the first appearance of an ALL NEW character, this is the comic that will change everything you think you know about G.I. Joe…and that's only half the surprises in store from the chart-topping Energon Universe dream team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and TOM REILLY!



TRANSFORMERS #14

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE NOVEMBER 13

THE FATE OF STARSCREAM REVEALED Everything has changed for the most conniving Decepticon the universe has even seen. And hell hath no fury like a Starscream scorned…

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART JASON HOWARD, MIKE SPICER



VOID RIVALS #14

ON SALE NOVEMBER 27

Darak isn't back in Agorria for ONE DAY before they send him back out into space to get shot at. Darak's loyalty to Agorria is put to the test as he's forced to prove himself.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART LORENZO DE FELICI. PATRICIO DELPECHE



DESTRO, VOL. 1 TP

120 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE NOVEMBER 20

THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THE COBRA THREAT BEGINS HERE.

James McCullen Destro XXIV is the man behind M.A.R.S. Industries, the undisputed leader in providing high-tech weapons to world powers…for the right price. But the emergence of Energon has changed everything. As Destro's ambitions grow, the "Crimson Twins" Tomax and Xamot Paoli emerge to destroy their competition, and Cobra Commander realizes his current ally could be his future greatest enemy. Acclaimed writer DAN WATTERS (Loki, UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON) and artists ANDREI BRESSAN (DARK RIDE, BIRTHRIGHT) and ANDREA MILANA (COBRA COMMANDER) change the balance of power in the Energon Universe forever.

Collects DESTRO #1-5

STORY DAN WATTERS

ART, ANDREI BRESSAN, ANDREA MILANA, ADRIANO LUCAS

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #311

ON SALE NOVEMBER 20

SERIES ARTIST CHRIS MOONEYHAM RETURNS!

Cobra Commander's trap in Springfield has been unleashed.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART CHRIS MOONEYHAM, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT, TAMRA BONVILLAIN

COVER B ANDY KUBERT

COVER C | 1:10 CAMOUFLAGE INCENTIVE FRANCIS PORTELA

