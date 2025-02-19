Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: giant-size x-men, ms marvel

Giant-Size X-Men To Rewrite Marvel Comics Continuity

Giant-Size X-Men to rewrite Marvel Comics continuity and to add Ms Marvel into the early years of the comic book publisher.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran the news that Marvel was to launch a new Giant-Size X-Men #1 from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and suggested that it may have something to do with the appearance of Ms Marvel written into earlier X-Men continuity, and the teased Second Genesis plotline. Well, Marvel has confirmed it all with a new press release, and more besides, with five Giant Size-X-Men one-shots.

"From the emergence of Krakoa in Giant-Size X-Men #1 to Days of Future Past, Age of Apocalypse, House of M and The Dark Phoenix Saga, history has shaped – and shattered – the X-Men time and again. But what if those moments held deeper secrets? What if the past could be rewritten? Acclaimed X-Scribes Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing join forces with superstar artists including legendary X-artist Adam Kubert for an epic saga that takes fans on a mind-bending journey through the X-Men's greatest events – revealing mysteries long buried and secrets that will define the future of Marvel's mutants! Each of the five one-shots also features a Revelations Back-Up Story by X-Men creators past and present that uncover hidden moments that will alter the X-Men's future! Fans can experience a special prelude to the event by picking up FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: FANTASTIC FOUR/GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 on May 3.

"The past isn't set in stone. The future is up for grabs. And X-Men history will never be the same! Ever since she discovered she was a mutant, Kamala Khan has been balancing her previous life as Ms. Marvel with her role as a leader in the new community – but her conflicted identity has come at a deep personal cost. Now, pulled into the distant past by an unhinged villain with deep ties to mutant history, Ms. Marvel will witness the iconic birth of the Uncanny X-Men and their first encounter with Krakoa from an all-new, all-different perspective. But when history begins to change…can either Kamala Khan or the X-Men themselves survive the experience? Plus, a REVELATIONS STORY by Al Ewing and Sara Pichelli that introduces the X-Man that never was!

"No hype: every issue of GIANT-SIZE is here to blow your mind and break your heart," Lanzing and Kelly promise. "Mutantkind is the grandest, most sprawling canvas in the Marvel canon—moreover, it's the one the Hivemind's been arguing and geeking out about since we were teenagers at our local comic shop. Now, alongside the absolute legend Adam Kubert and three more of the best artists in the industry, we're posed to completely wreck and reassemble the history of the X – with our favorite hero Kamala Khan front and center. It's an honor, a joy, and a huge responsibility. Free Comic Book Day is just a taste. What comes next will be marvelous."

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art and Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Revelations Story by AL EWING & SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 5/28

On Sale June 2025

On Sale June 2025

On Sale July 2025

On Sale July 2025 GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #2

On Sale July 2025

