Marvel Launches Giant-Size X-Men #1 In May 2025

Marvel is to launch a new Giant-Size X-Men #1 In May 2025, with Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Iban Coello.

For Free Comic Book Day, on Saturday the 3rd of May, we will be getting a Fantastic Four/X-Men title from Marvel Comics. With a "Giant-Size X-Men" story by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Iban Coello.

I can now confirm that we will be getting a Giant-Size X-Men series launching from Marvel four weeks later with Giant-Size X-Men #1 on the 28th of May, from the same creative team, and covers by Arthur Adams, Greg Capullo, Ivan Talavera, Lucas Werneck and Todd Nauck. The solicitation for the Free Comic Book Day version runs below.

Famously Giant-Size X-Men #1 was a special issue published by Marvel Comics in 1975. By Len Wein and Dave Cockrum, it contained the first new X-Men story in five years, titled "Second Genesis." The issue serves as a link between the original X-Men and a new team, with a more diverse and international cast, as demanded by Marvel sales teams. It added Wolverine to the X-Men and was the first appearance of Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, and Thunderbird, as well as the mutant island of Krakoa. Also of note, in recent Marvel comic Timeslide, we saw Ms Marvel being retconned into early X-Men stories, and a teased title of "Second Genesis" again…how much of this will a new embiggened Giant-Size X-Men contribute towards?

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2025: FANTASTIC FOUR/GIANT-SIZE X-MEN (2025) #1

Writer Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Ryan North, Chip Zdarsky

Penciller Iban Coello, Humberto Ramos, Chip Zdarsky

Cover Artist Humberto Ramos

In advance of Marvel's First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, ANOTHER surprise! We're simply too good to you!

