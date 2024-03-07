Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: farscape, kickstarter

Gigi Edgley, Who Played Chiana, Boosts Farscape Kickstarter

Boom Studios is Kickstartering their Farscape 25th Anniversary Comic Book Celebration campaign with The Jim Henson Company.

Publisher Boom Studios is back with its first Boom Direct Reserve campaign of 2024, and after only the first week, it's already the top comic book campaign on Kickstarter, IndieGoGo, and BackerKit in February and March. Their Farscape 25th Anniversary Comic Book Celebration campaign with The Jim Henson Company still has 14 days to go and is about to cross the half-million mark.

The campaign is offering both exclusive editions of the first new Farscape comic book in over a decade, a 64-page anniversary special that includes stories by Sam Humphries, Sarah Gailey, Ramón K. Pérez, Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly. Cameron Chittock and original Farscape comic writer Keith R.A. DeCandido; and exclusive editions of a two book complete set collecting every Boom Studios Farscape ever published.

Boom has been the dominant publisher on Kickstarter since launching Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr on the platform over three years ago, and still holds three out of the top ten campaigns ever in the comic book category on the platform and the second most successful comic campaign on BackerKit. Plus the top four comic book subcategory campaigns on the platform for those keeping track of that sort of thing. The Farscape campaign is already in the top 10 of that list. And since it's already pulled down more than double what Dynamite's nearly million-dollar 30th Anniversary Gargoyles campaign managed to at this point in its campaign, cracking the overall top 10 before it ends seems like a foregone conclusion.

Like the Gargoyles campaign, Farscape has show creator Rockne S. O'Bannon tapped to sign limited quantities of the collected editions. But yesterday, they also supercharged the campaign by announcing that actress Gigi Edgley, who played iconic thief Chiana in the cult favorite space opera that was a major influence on James Gunn's Guardians Of The Galaxy trilogy. When the campaign clears $750,000, Boom is adding a Chiana poster by Justine Florentino for free to every order of $75 or more. Perhaps Gunn is among the 3,000-strong backer list?

What heights will Farscape's Mora soar to in the next two weeks? Head over to Kickstarter to find out for yourself…

