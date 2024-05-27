Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Glenn Danzig, Hellmask, simon bisley, Verotik

Glenn Danzig & Simon Bisley's Hellmask #1 from Verotik in August 2024

After a 30th Anniversary, Glenn Danzig and Simon Bisley are back with a new Verotik title, Hellmask, launching in August 2024

Article Summary Glenn Danzig & Simon Bisley release Hellmask #1 with Verotik in August 2024.

Hellmask follows their first Sword & Sorcery character since Death Dealer #1.

Verotik, known for mature comics, employed top talents like Frank Frazetta.

The brand faced legal trouble in '96, leading to the closure of Planet Comics.

Last year saw rockstar Glenn Danzig bring back his comic book publisher Verotik for a 30th anniversary special which included "Danzig & Bisley's "Hellmask" their 1st Sword & Sorcery Character since the incredible Death Dealer #1." Now Glenn Danzig and Simon Bisley are back with a new Verotik title, Hellmask, launching in August 2024. Here is the solicitation for Hellmask #1.

HELLMASK #1 (MR) VEROTIK

JUN242051

(W) Glenn Danzig, Simon Bisley (A) Glenn Danzig (A / CA) Simon Bisley

Fresh from Hellmask's first appearance in the Verotik 30th Anniversary Comic, Danzig & Bisley's Hellmask gets his own book! Their first Sword & Sorcery character since the incredible Death Dealer #1, Hellmask cuts a bloody path of carnage and brutality through the kingdom's enemies. Sweet painted cover by Simon 'Biz' Bisley!

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

Verotik was intended to be a "Vertigo erotic" style line, mature readers comics with plenty of sex and nudity, and saw the likes of Frank Frazetta, Grant Morrison, Simon Bisley, Jae Lee, Tim Vigil, Liam Sharp, Martin Emond, Drew Posada, Jason Pearson, Shelby Robertson, Hart D. Fisher, Joe Chiodo, Eric Burnham, Ted Naifeh and Duke Mighten offer their work.

The company's two longest-running comics were Verotika, which ran for 15 issues, and two volumes of Satanika, which reached 13 issues between them. Verotik was one of the first companies to publish adult-only black bagged variant covers. They also reprinted select Golden Age comics and were the first English-language publisher to translate and publish Go Nagai's Devilman.

A number of their titles were turned into movies, though they would usually be pornographic movies, such as Grub Girl, which featured a remix of the Danzig song Unspeakable. In 2019, Cleopatra Entertainment released Verotika, an anthology horror film based on the comics, written, directed, and scored by Danzig.

One store suffered more than others from stocking Verotik titles. In 1996, Planet Comics in Oklahoma City was accused of "trafficking in obscene materials" for selling Verotik titles and had to close after eight obscenity charges were filed against them after a complaint about Verotika #4 from a member of the Christian Coalition turned it over to Oklahoma City Police. To avoid imprisonment and a permanent record, the retailers agreed to plead guilty to the two felony charges, with a three-year deferred prison sentence and a fine of $1,500 each.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!