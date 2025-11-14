Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ar, Glitch In The Mix, thought bubble

Glitch In The Mix, An Augmented Reality Music Comic at Thought Bubble

Glitch In The Mix, an Augmented Reality Music comic book debuting at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend

The comic features a sci-fi story enhanced with a free AR app that brings its pages to life with music.

Created by Greg Donert, it is a side story to his main Riff Reality Universe saga.

Thought Bubble is the UK’s top comic art festival, spotlighting artists, writers, and small press comics.

Glitch In The Mix #1, by Greg Donert, is debuting at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend, and Bleeding Cool played its part. He told us on YouTube comments of one of last year's videos, by "Rich, thanks so much for posting these walkthroughs! I'm exhibiting at my first Thought Bubble, so this really helps give me an idea of what it's like." So what is Glitch In The Mix like?

"On the road to find his missing sister, a lone biker's journey leads him to a mysterious bar. But what he discovers there is about to alter our world! A sci-fi story from the Riff Reality Universe, enhanced with a Free Augmented Reality App – See the pages animate and come to life! It is effectively a side story to my main story (Riff Reality). An Augmented Reality sci-fi comic where Music is the ultimate power! If you'd like a bit more info on the main comic in the series or if you have any other questions do let me know!"

Will do, Greg! Glitch In The Mix #1 will debut at Bubbleboy Hall, table F10 at Thought Bubble. Look forward to seeing you there!

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people; it has since grown in size. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it relocated to the nearby town of Harrogate and has been growing annually within the Convention Centre since then.

