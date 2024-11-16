Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: james tynion iv, thought bubble

From One Side Of Thought Bubble Comic Con 2024 To The Other (Video)

The "From One Side Of The Show To The Other" Video for Bleeding Cool from Thought Bubble Comic Con 2024 in Harrogate

Okay, so I may have made a slight mistake with the following videos in the From One Side Of The Show To The Other format that has been so fun over the years, in that I missed out a massive bit when going around Thought Bubble in Harrogate when it opened a couple of hours ago. I missed out the entire Travelling Man Hall with James Tynion IV, Kieron Gillen, Alison Sampson, Colleen Douglas and more. So I had to go back and do an additional part two. So enjoy my schadenfreude and incompetence below, as I am convinced I have been around the whole show.. and then have to do it again. A bit of it, anyway.

So that's part one, all nice and confident. And then here's part two with everything I missed. Sorry…

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to the nearby Harrogate. The convention begins on Saturday the 16th of November until Sunday the 17th. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!

