Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: GlobalComix, NYCC

GlobalComix To Get DC Comics Digitally, Announced At NYCC?

I hear the goss that, ahead of an NYCC announcement, digital comics publisher and distributor GlobalComix will add DC Comics to their service

Article Summary GlobalComix set to announce DC Comics addition at New York Comic-Con.

DC Comics' inclusion could elevate GlobalComix's industry presence.

GlobalComix rivals Marvel's digital offerings with new DC titles.

CEO Christopher Carter: Revolutionizing digital comics publishing.

BC says GC announces DC at NYCC. Or rather, I hear the goss that, ahead of a New York Comic-Con announcement, digital comics publisher and distributor GlobalComix will add DC Comics titles to their service.

They already do similar with comic publishers such as Dark Horse, Image, Boom, Archie, TokyoPop, NBM, Top Cow, AWA, Bad Egg, Vault, Humanoids, TKO, and others to their digital libraries, many of them recut for vertical scrolling. I understand however that the new offering will not include vertical DC Comics titles.

But the oft-repeated mantra is that unless you get Marvel or DC Comics in there, the industry may not take you seriously. But if they get one of them, everyone else will follow. Including Marvel Comics. Marvel has been generating its own original vertical comics for Marvel Unlimited, as well as releasing other comics in that "Infinity" format, while DC Comics has been increasing the extent of their DC Infinite digital offerings.

GlobalComix's closest current rival in this space was Omnibus, who closed two months ago.

"I have waited for this moment for years!" said Christopher Carter, CEO of GlobalComix, regarding when they launched the app back in 2023. "Not only are we finally about to change the landscape of digital comics publishing entirely, but we are also fortunate enough to do it together with a vibrant community of creators from both popular web and indie comics; and also many of the most venerable and well-respected publishers in the entire world [of comics]. We will be bringing more comics to even more readers worldwide and doing so in a fiscally accessible way. With this, we're paving the way for a vibrant and thriving ecosystem in which creators and publishers can make a sustainable living, doing exactly what they love, and that is one of the major reasons for why we're doing what we do."

I look forward to something just as effusive if and when GlobalComix and DC Comics make their announcement in the week of NYCC.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!