Digital Comics Reader, Omnibus, Is To Close

The Omnibus app is to close. They promise "You’ll be able to read in-app and download your backups until August 21."

Kenny Meyers and Travis Schmeisser launched the Omnibus App in May last year. Offering a download or streaming digital experience, including DRM-free access where made available by the publisher. The return of In-App purchases, something Amazon was quick to remove after their purchase of Comixology, as well as a notification system to allow readers to follow individual creators and characters, including recommended reading lists and chronologies across different titles. And launching with Vault Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Scout Comics, Ablaze, Boom Studios, Ahoy Comics, Valiant, Image Comics, Silver Sprocket, Black Panel Press and CEX.

But no more. Kenny left Omnibus as Co-President in December 2023 and is currently launching his new product Bindings. And Travis has stated that Omnibus dealings "aren't growing fast enough and would require a significant amount of external funding to proceed and become sustainable. This is a tough business to achieve that within the current landscape." And so the Omnibus app is to close. They promise "You'll be able to read in-app and download your backups until August 21. We'll send everyone a few reminders via email." Links to Download PDF Backups are here.

Travis continues, "I'd like to personally thank Ernest, Jon and Andrey, who helped create everything you've been using. We made a good run of it and moved quite a few mountains with a tiny team! I hope you all are as proud as I am." With more thanks to the following:

The publishers that took a chance on us

The mind-blowingly talented creators whose work we sell

Chris and Aaron at the Oblivion Bar Podcast, our besties and brothers. Thanks for the positive vibes, friendship and funny text threads (Aaron, you're a dirty bird).

Brad and Lisa at Comic Book Couples Counseling have been integral to spreading the word.

Lorelei at Image, thanks for being the first to give us a shot and all the advice and help!

Finally, to our customers and fans: Thank you for supporting us! Your feedback, kind words and participation mean the world to us.

For those publishers that don't allow DRM-free PDF backups, they will be issuing refunds and say "If you spent more than $100 on comics, please: Request a Refund"

