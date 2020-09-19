Gloomhaven: Fallen Lion Comic in Source Point Press December 2020 Solicits

As scooped by Bleeding Cool a month ago, Source Point Press is launching the first comic book based on the Kickstarter-funded tabletop game. Gloomhaven: Fallen Lion is a one-shot by Travis Mcintire, Nolan Nasser and Tyler Sowles. It's not the only comic launching from Source Point in December, but it may be the best-selling. Other new titles include dinosaur comic The Roaring 20s by Josh Sobek, Chris Hamann, Gary Sobek, Milena Deneno, Era Of Great Wonders by John Myers and Jennifer L. Myer, and Claim: Song Of Iron And Vice by Gregory Wright and Mihajlo Dimitrievski. Here are the full solicitations for the month.

GLOOMHAVEN FALLEN LION ONESHOT (MR)

OCT201567

(W) Travis Mcintire (CA) Nolan Nasser (A/CA) Tyler Sowles

The City of Gloomhaven can be a tough place to make it as an adventurer, and being in the right party is key to survival. The Jaws of the Lion are the top of the mountain in the hierarchy of the city, but their latest job goes sideways, and Anaphi, the mind-thief, is to blame! The first comic from the wildly popular Gloomhaven game launches a fantasy world unlike any in existence. Get ready for Quatryll punk bands, drug dealing Inox street gangs, and a dark God sleeping beneath the surface, eager to destroy the world. Welcome to the City!

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

ROARIN 20S WORLDS FAIR ONESHOT

OCT201568

(W) Josh Sobek (A) Chris Hamann, Gary Sobek, Milena Deneno

When a malfunctioning time machine lands dinosaurs in the year 1920, the Jazz Age gets prehistoric in this introduction to a whole new dinopunk history!

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

SHAM COMICS 80 PG GIANT

OCT201569

(W) Tim Fuller (A) Various

It's eighty pages of all new Golden Age "Classics" done up Sham-style. Featuring Bozo the Robot, Lingerie Lass, Ray Gunn Jr. of the Space Force, Johnny Sassback, the Secret Origin of Captain Attaway, and much, much more.

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $10.00

ERA OF GREAT WONDERS #1 (OF 6)

OCT201570

(W) John Myers (A) Jennifer L. Myer

Three middle-schoolers set out to explore the ruins of a world torn apart by the sudden and terrifying appearance of giant monsters and in the ruins discover a brave new era of great wonders.

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

CLAIM SONG OF IRE AND VICE #1 (OF 4)

OCT201571

(W) Gregory Wright (A) Mihajlo Dimitrievski

War has come to Unstablovakia, and the country's two most incompetent mercenaries realize it's their time to shine! King Ned is dead, drowned in a wine barrel without any apparent heirs. Now, our mercenary "heroes" – a delusional goblin and his silent doppelganger sidekick – fight with the five factions that sprung up to claim the throne. Who will win? Will the kingdom survive? And will there be anyone left to pay the mercenaries? Based on Claim, the hit fantasy card game from Deep Water Games, Claim: A Song of Ire and Vice provides swords, sorcery, and satire in a crazy, kingdom-stealing caper. Claim it while you can!

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

APOCALYPSE GIRL TP

OCT201572

(W) Les Garner (A) Les Garner

From the carcass of a burned out city she has known as home, to a small town torn between the factions of the enigmatic Mama Shotgun, madame of the town brothel, and Pastoer Jacob, preacher to the tent city "flock" on the outskirts, Apocalypse Girl follows the journey of Anna, from the loss of her papa, to her search for his friend, Abraham, plunging her in to both the conflicts of the town and pitting her against the tyrannical warlord known as General Cleaver and his chief lieutenant, "The Handler."

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $19.99

NORAH TP VOL 02 (MR)

OCT201573

(W) Kasey Pierce (A) Kelly O'Hara

In the second Volume of this beautifully painted sci-fi noir, a prequel to Volume One, Norah comes to know humanity's real threat and her role as a pawn in an intergalactic web of lies.

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $14.99

BLACK OF HEART #2 (OF 5) (MR)

OCT201574

(W) Chris Charlton (A) David Hollenbach

Weeks later, Detective Drake Harper finally catches a break in his serial murder case and is led on a high-speed chase through the heart of New York City – but who is the cat and who is the mouse?

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

COLD DEAD HANDS #3 (OF 3)

OCT201575

(W) Garrett Gunn (A) Lee Milewski (CA) Brian Balondo

The origin of the Cold Dead Hands is revealed. Kit travels to the final resting place of Athos Matis in an effort to find answers to the mystery of his supernatural abilities.

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

THOMPSON HELLER DETECTIVE INTERSTELLAR #3 (OF 3)

OCT201576

(W) Milton Lawson (A) Dave Chisholm (CA) Matthew Dow Smith

This is like the mad conclusion, yo. Heller takes a high-dollar client and before he knows it, there's a river turning invisible, an astrophysics eccentric warping the fabrid of space-time, electro-sword wielding assassins, vanishing traffic control staffers, and crazy whaked-out art from the brilliant Dave Chisolm. This one's off the chain, out for lunch, insane in the membrane, and culminating in a visual symphony of madness that'll leave you wanting a sequel!

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99

TOUCHING EVIL #11

OCT201577

(W) Dan Dougherty (A) Dan Dougherty

It's Halloween season in New Orleans, and Ada is on the hunt for a mystic who supposedly can break the curse that lets her kill evil with the touch of her hand. Little does she know her enemies are awaiting her arrival. Meanwhile, Brody continues his vengeance quest and a deal is struck that will send Ada down a dark and dangerous path.

In Shops: Dec 30, 2020

SRP: $3.99