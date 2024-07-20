Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged:

Godfather Of Hell, Cavan Scott & Pius Bak, Vault October 2024 Solicits

Cavan Scott and Pius Bak are launching a new comic book series, Godfather Of Hell #1 in Vault Comics' October 2024 solicitations.

Cavan Scott and Pius Bak are launching a new comic book series, Godfather Of Hell #1 in Vault Comics' October 2024 solicits and solicitations. About a mob enforcer who has the temerity to turn up in Hell… and one of three titles out that month which is a bump on previous solicitation lists…

GODFATHER OF HELL #1 (OF 4) CVR A PIUS BAK

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Pius Bak

Dario Santini has lived a charmed life as an enforcer and debt collector for mob boss Niccolò Mechini. He's had it all: respect, power, even the love of a good woman. But everything changes when he crosses a line and is shot dead on the sidewalk. Waking up in Hell, Dario faces a future of pain and suffering… unless he can turn eternal damnation into a business opportunity. Neo-noir hellfire from New York Times Bestseller Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic, Shadow Service, Dead Seas) and Bram Stoker Award-winning artist Pius Bak (Eat the Rich, The Magicians, Stranger Things). Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/2/2024

GOOBERS #2 (OF 3) CVR A RYAN LEE

(W) Cody Ziglar (A/CA) Ryan Lee

After uncovering the Goober menace, Clayton and crew are on a ticking clock to rescue his parents and save the townsfolk of Pine Cove! Too bad they overslept. Now it's a mad dash to save the day. Luckily for them, the town of Pine Cove has everything they need to fend off an alien invasion. With their makeshift armory, the gang will face their biggest threat: the homecoming football game! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

LILITH #2 (OF 5) CVR A CORIN HOWELL (MR)

(W/A/CA) Corin Howell

Lilith has found the Book of Babylon, an ancient text that could get her home. There's just one teeny-tiny itty-bitty problem: it's in the hands of a human named Penelope who's the only one who can read it. Alright, let's be honest, there are more problems. Lilith still needs to find a new photographer, while keeping her appetite under wraps. Bad time for a sultry man named Michael to buy her a drink. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

