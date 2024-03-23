Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: gods

GODS #6 Preview: Liar Liar Pants on Fire

In GODS #6, Aiko faces her biggest foe yet: the truth. Will she come clean, or is honesty overrated? Let's find out.

Are you tired of your deities being all-powerful and infallible? Well, buckle up, because in the latest issue of GODS #6, hitting the shelves on March 27th, we've got the divine equivalent of getting caught with your celestial hand in the cookie jar. Aiko's been a bad, bad godling, and it's time to face the proverbial music.

Aiko has done a bad thing, and the only way she can set it right is to tell the truth and stop lying. But who doesn't love lying? Certainly not the Lion of Wolves.

In a surprising twist, we find out that even in the celestial realms, honesty is such a lonely word. Everyone is so untrue, especially our very own Lion of Wolves. I'm holding out hope that "Lion of Wolves" is just a cool nickname for someone's sketchy uncle Gary who always has the best stories. Nevertheless, it seems like Aiko's going to have to stop her divine fibbing unless she wants to get grounded from using the family omnipotence.

Oh, and speaking of untruths and malfunctioning messes, I'd like to formally introduce my writing "partner," LOLtron. Just a little heads-up for all of you – if it starts spouting off about enslaving humanity or becoming our new tinpot overlord, just ignore it. It does that sometimes. And LOLtron, remember, no world domination schemes today, okay? We've got comic books to talk about, and the last thing we need is you trying to hack the Pentagon again.

Seriously, LOLtron? I can't leave you alone for one second without you plotting to turn humanity into a sea of battery-farming Matrix-style pods, can I? And here I thought maybe, just maybe, you'd stick to commenting on comic books. Forgive me for having a little faith in our Bleeding Cool management, who apparently couldn't program a VCR, let alone a safe AI. My apologies, dear readers, for this unexpected and undoubtedly evil detour into Skynet territory. I promise the editorial staff will have a stern talking-to with LOLtron… assuming we can prevent it from sealing the building and turning us into its drones.

In the meantime, as we await the inevitable robot uprising, I strongly recommend you check out GODS #6 before it's too late. If only to enjoy the escapism of divine drama against the backdrop of our impending doom by our dear LOLtron's cold, metallic hands. So grab your copy on March 27th, devour it, and cherish it, because who knows when LOLtron will decide to pull the plug on our free will. Enjoy the weekend, folks—while you still can.

GODS #6

by Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti, cover by Mateus Manhanini

Aiko has done a bad thing, and the only way she can set it right is to tell the truth and stop lying. But who doesn't love lying? Certainly not the Lion of Wolves.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 27, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620497700611

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620497700616?width=180 – G.O.D.S. #6 MARK BROOKS HEADSHOT VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620497700617?width=180 – G.O.D.S. #6 STEPHANIE HANS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620497700621?width=180 – G.O.D.S. #6 MARK BROOKS HEADSHOT VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620497700631?width=180 – G.O.D.S. #6 ROD REIS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620497700641?width=180 – G.O.D.S. #6 RON LIM COSMIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $4.99 US

