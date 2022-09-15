Gods Against Groo by Sergio Aragonés & Mark Evanier

It is one of my all-time favourite comic books, and it's back. Groo The Wanderer by Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier is returning for a new series from Dark Horse Comics, to conclude their epic storyline pitting Groo against the gods in the mini-series launching in December, Groo: Gods Against Groo. Carrie Strachan will colour the series, and Stan Sakai, returning to Dark Horse, will letter it.

The bumbling barbarian Groo has made quite a name for himself, traveling the land and cleaving a path of destruction and cheese dip. He is either so greatly feared or favoured wherever he goes, Groo's earthly reputation causes a Groo deity to arise in the heavens! While Earthbound Groo hungers, his Divine Groo alter ego unleashes chaos! Plus, Sergio's legendary back cover Rufferto strips return! Groo: Gods Against Groo #1 (of 4) will be available at comic stores in the 21st of December 21 2022.

It follows the two previous series by Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier, Groo: Fray of the Gods from 2016 and Groo: Play of the Gods from 2017. With a Groo/Tarzan series in the interim, five years later, we will be getting the conclusion.

Groo: Fray of the Gods by Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier

The gods did not hurt Groo with brains, only with the ability to battle. Now, they themselves are in conflict over the spirit and future of mankind. . . and it is Groo who becomes the pawn (unwitting, of course) in their war. If the future of humanity depends on the wanderer–who barely qualifies–we're all in a lot of trouble.

The Eisner-award winning bumbling barbarian returns for a hilarious adventure full of mistakes, misunderstandings, and cheese dip. Groo: Play of the Gods by Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier

We had the Fray of the Gods. Now we have the Play of the Gods–a tale of lust for gold, lust for power, and lust for cheese dip. As with all things Groo, it's brought to you by the award-winning team of Sergio Aragonés, ably assisted by the lettering of Stan Sakai and the coloring of Tom Luth. The Gods themselves watch this story from the above so it must be good enough for you. This handsome paperback volume collects all four issues of the series: in one package, you get a lot of Groo doing real stupid things and causing mass destruction. Just what you wanted!