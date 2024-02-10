Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: dan didio, godzilla, james stokoe, Joelle Jones

Godzilla 70th Anniversary With Dan DiDio, Joelle Jones & James Stokoe

IDW is putting out a Godzilla 70th Anniversary on the 8th of May in a comic book 100-page one-shot as well as a hardcover in October.

Article Summary IDW celebrates Godzilla 70th Anniversary with a 100-page comic one-shot and a hardcover.

Comic features stories by Joëlle Jones, James Stokoe, Dan DiDio, and others.

Special edition includes covers by E.J. Su, Sophie Campbell, and Arthur Adams.

Anthology honors Godzilla's legacy from 1954 film debut to global pop culture icon.

IDW Publishing is putting out a Godzilla 70th Anniversary on the 8th of May in a comic book 100-page one-shot and then as well as a hardcover for bookstores on the 22nd of October, with nine new stories from Joëlle Jones, Michael W. Conrad, Matt Frank, James Stokoe, Adam Gorham, Dan DiDio, and more. With covers by E.J. Su, Sophie Campbell, Jeffrey Zornow, Tom Whalen Cover, and Arthur Adams.

"An anthology of new and beloved Godzilla creators telling tales that get to the heart of Godzilla's lasting popularity! Celebrating 70 years of Godzilla! Since 1954, Godzilla has been King of the Monsters, and what better way to celebrate than a gigantic anthology of tales that get to the heart of Godzilla's lasting popularity? From the American Old West to modern Tokyo and beyond, this collection features stories of Godzilla fighting with its allies like Mothra against old enemies like the terrible Mechagodzilla, and reshaping the lives of all who fall in its path! Nine titanic stories by first-time and beloved Godzilla creators like Joëlle Jones (Catwoman), Michael Conrad (Wonder Woman), Matt Frank (Godzilla: Rulers of Earth), James Stokoe (Godzilla: The Half-Century War), Adam Gorham (Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant), and many more!"

Godzilla debuted in the 1954 film, directed and cowritten by Ishirō Honda and has since appeared in 33 Japanese films produced by Toho, five American films, as well as video games, novels, comic books, and television shows. Godzilla has been dubbed the King of the Monsters, first used in the American localization Godzilla, King of the Monsters! of the original film. Godzilla is a prehistoric reptilian monster, awakened and empowered after many years by nuclear radiation, conceived as a metaphor for nuclear weapons. And now getting a big radioactive candle-strewn birthday cake from IDW.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!