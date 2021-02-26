Godzilla vs. Kong: There is a Definitive Winner Plus a First Clip

Warner Bros. and HBO Max want everyone to know that Godzilla vs. Kong is coming out next month because, boy, are they promoting this big boy. There is a good chance that this movie had a decent-sized marketing budget back when it was going to be a traditional release in theaters. We've seen some international posters and little teasers, but now we have the cast and crew going out there to get interviewed by other outlets. IGN recently spoke to director Adam Wingard, and he spoke about how many of the old monster films didn't have definitive winners.

"When I think back to the original movie, King Kong vs. Godzilla, I remember having conversations with my friends, talking about that film when I was a kid, and we were still debating who would win in a fight, Godzilla or King Kong. And that film for one, doesn't really pick a winner. It's very much a draw. It's very unclear and muddy who wins."

If you're worried about Godzilla vs. Kong not having a clear winner, then Wingard is here to clear your mind. He specifically said that we will know who comes out on top in this fight by the time the credits roll.

"I just wanted this to feel like the real matchup. I wanted you to walk away from this. I wanted there to be no more arguments on the playground. This is the decider. You don't have to debate it anymore. You watch this film. That's Godzilla, that's King Kong. They're beating the shit out of each other, and one wins, and that's it."

We also got a first clip of the movie that seems to feature the water battle that Kong and Godzilla have the first time they meet.

When it comes to winners and losers, the answer really is whoever is writing the project. So while fans are likely going to use this definitive winner to say that X is stronger than Y, the reality is someone else could write a fight where Y is stronger than X, and that is just as valid. It's nice that this won't be a tie since that can sometimes feel like a letdown, but the journey of this fight should be the interesting part of this movie, not the outcome.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on March 31, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.