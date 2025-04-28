Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina

Ballerina: 12 New Character Posters Tease New And Familiar Faces

Lionsgate has released twelve new character posters for the upcoming John Wick spin-off film, Ballerina, showing off some new and familiar faces.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils twelve new character posters for John Wick spin-off film Ballerina.

Ballerina expands the John Wick universe with new and classic faces from the franchise.

The film showcases the worldbuilding that made John Wick a standout in modern action cinema.

Len Wiseman directs the first big screen John Wick spin-off, set to hit theaters in June 2025.

Ballerina will be here before we know it, and it's going to be the real test as to whether or not people are interested in John Wick-related movies without a lot of John Wick in them. It seems like it wouldn't be a hard sell; the worldbuilding of the John Wick movies was one of the big things that set them apart from other action movies of the mid-2010s. All of the footage we've seen from this thing looks excellent, and the cast is stacked as well. Lionsgate recently dropped a bunch of character posters, and with each poster, we also got a small description about the new and familiar faces we'll be seeing in Ballerina.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014, where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning, because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with, on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. A brief summary has been released: "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." From The World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to be released on June 6, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!