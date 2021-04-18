Gold Beetle and Impulse Take a Quantum Leap of Faith in Flash #769

The Flash #769 hits stores from DC Comics this Tuesday, April 20th (maaaan), and DC Comics has released a preview which you can see below. You might find this all a bit confusing, so here's the story. That's actually Wally West in the body of Impulse, and he's chilling with Gold Beetle in the future. Okay, maybe it's not all that confusing. It's basically the plot to the show Quantum Leap, but with Flashes instead. Oh, just check out the preview below.

THE FLASH #769

written by JEREMY ADAMS

art by DAVID LaFUENTE

and BRANDON PETERSON

cover by BRANDON PETERSON

card stock variant cover by ZI XU

ON SALE 4/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

After an accident pushes Wally West into the time stream, the former Kid Flash lands in the body of his onetime partner, Impulse. Now sprinting through the 30th century side by side with the mysterious (and, yeah, ridiculous) Gold Beetle, Wally must uncover what's causing the destructive explosions that keep propelling him through time and the bodies of other speedsters.