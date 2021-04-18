Gold Beetle and Impulse Take a Quantum Leap of Faith in Flash #769

The Flash #769 hits stores from DC Comics this Tuesday, April 20th (maaaan), and DC Comics has released a preview which you can see below. You might find this all a bit confusing, so here's the story. That's actually Wally West in the body of Impulse, and he's chilling with Gold Beetle in the future. Okay, maybe it's not all that confusing. It's basically the plot to the show Quantum Leap, but with Flashes instead. Oh, just check out the preview below.
THE FLASH #769
written by JEREMY ADAMS
art by DAVID LaFUENTE
and BRANDON PETERSON
cover by BRANDON PETERSON
card stock variant cover by ZI XU
ON SALE 4/20/21
$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC
CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US
After an accident pushes Wally West into the time stream, the former Kid Flash lands in the body of his onetime partner, Impulse. Now sprinting through the 30th century side by side with the mysterious (and, yeah, ridiculous) Gold Beetle, Wally must uncover what's causing the destructive explosions that keep propelling him through time and the bodies of other speedsters.
The Brandon Peterson main cover to The Flash #769, by Jeremy Adams, David LaFuente, and Brandon Peterson, in stores from DC Comics on April 20th, 2021
The Zi Xu card stock variant cover to The Flash #769, by Jeremy Adams, David LaFuente, and Brandon Peterson, in stores from DC Comics on April 20th, 2021
An interior preview page from The Flash #769, by Jeremy Adams, David LaFuente, and Brandon Peterson, in stores from DC Comics on April 20th, 2021
An interior preview page from The Flash #769, by Jeremy Adams, David LaFuente, and Brandon Peterson, in stores from DC Comics on April 20th, 2021
An interior preview page from The Flash #769, by Jeremy Adams, David LaFuente, and Brandon Peterson, in stores from DC Comics on April 20th, 2021
An interior preview page from The Flash #769, by Jeremy Adams, David LaFuente, and Brandon Peterson, in stores from DC Comics on April 20th, 2021
