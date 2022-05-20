Golden Rage to Combine Golden Girls with Battle Royale in August

Golden Rage is a new series launching at Image Comics in August by Chrissy Williams, Lauren Knight, Sofie Dodgson, Becca Carey, and Joamette Gil that claims to bring the character dynamics of the Golden Girls to the survival combat of Battle Royale. The five-issue mini-series depicts a world where women are abandoned by society when they reach old age, which just so happens to be one of the Five Essential Comic Book Pitches Every Creator Needs If They Want to Land an Image Series About One of the Five Things Image Publishes Series About, along with "gods living in the world of humans," "music as a superpower," "dragon men with insatiable lust," and "the future, but it's bad." So you know this is going to be good.

The press release contains more details on the series:

Debut comics writer Chrissy Williams (the editor behind bestselling series Die by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans and The Wicked + The Divine by Gillen and Jamie McKelvie) teams with Buffy artist Lauren Knight, Bitter Root colorist Sofie Dodgson, Vampirella/Red Sonja letterer Becca Carey, and Power & Magic editor Joamette Gil for the forthcoming Golden Rage. This five-issue miniseries pairs the survival combat of Battle Royale with the character dynamics of The Golden Girls and will launch from Image Comics this August. In a world where older women who've been deemed useless to society are abandoned on an island, Golden Rage documents their golden years of making friends, baking dessert, and fighting to the death for survival.

"Old women are formidable—I wrote Golden Rage to reflect that," said Williams in the press release. "These characters are tough, capable, kind, and funny. I've fallen in love with the combination of cake and stabbing weapons, and hope you will too."

Knight added: "My brand is Angry Women and Golden Rage let me play around with characters we don't get to see enough of in media. Read this if you're looking for great examples on how to age disgracefully and for granny-on-granny violence with a gratuitous side helping of heart."

Golden Rage #1 will be in stores on August 3rd. Check out some covers and preview art below, and be sure to check out Image Comics' full August solicitations here.

Golden Rage #1 (of 5) Cover A by Knight – Diamond Code JUN220069

Golden Rage #1 (of 5) Cover B by Tula Lotay – Diamond Code JUN220070