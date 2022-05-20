Image Comics Full August 2022 Solicits & Solicitations

Welcome to Image Comics' Full August 2022 solicits and solicitations, including launches for The Last Shadowhawk, Love Everlasting, 20th Century Men, Dead Lucky, Old Dog, Deadliest Bouquet, Golden Rage, Shirtless Bear-Fighter, 20XX Transport and a remastering of Brigade #1,

LAST SHADOWHAWK #1 CVR A (30TH ANNV ONE-SHOT) (MR)



JUN220009

(W) Philip Tan, Brian Haberlin (CA) Federico Blee (A / CA) Philip Tan, Daniel Henriques

In the not-too-distant future, the world will be just as it is today…only worse. Evil has permeated the very fabric of society, from the halls of government to the darkened alleyways. Will the heroes who once defended the downtrodden fail them now? Will a new generation rise, inspired by the last of the old? Who will be THE LAST SHADOWHAWK?

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LAST SHADOWHAWK #1 3D (30TH ANNV ONE-SHOT) (MR)



JUN220022

(W) Philip Tan, Brian Haberlin (A) Daniel Henriques (CA) Jim Valentino, Brian Haberlin (A / CA) Philip Tan

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of SHADOWHAWK #1 with writer/artist PHILIP TAN (SPAWN, X-Men), co-writer BRIAN HABERLIN (HELLCOP, THE MARKED), and inker DANIEL HENRIQUES (GUNSLINGER SPAWN, SHADOW WAR: ALPHA).

In the not-too-distant future, the world will be just as it is today…only worse. Evil has permeated the very fabric of society, from the halls of government to the darkened alleyways. Will the heroes who once defended the downtrodden fail them now? Will a new generation rise, inspired by the last of the old? Who will be THE LAST SHADOWHAWK?

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 7.99

LOVE EVERLASTING #1 CVR A CHARRETIER



JUN220024

JUN220025 – LOVE EVERLASTING #1 CVR B MANN – 3.99

JUN220026 – LOVE EVERLASTING #1 CVR C CHARRETIER – 3.99

JUN220027 – LOVE EVERLASTING #1 CVR D LOTAY – 3.99

JUN220028 – LOVE EVERLASTING #1 CVR E FRISON – 3.99

JUN220029 – LOVE EVERLASTING #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HUNG – 3.99

JUN220030 – LOVE EVERLASTING #1 CVR G 25 COPY INCV BERGARA – 3.99

JUN220031 – LOVE EVERLASTING #1 CVR H 50 COPY INCV GERADS – 3.99

JUN220032 – LOVE EVERLASTING #1 CVR I 100 COPY INCV MANN – 3.99

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Elsa Charretier

From superstar award-winning creators TOM KING & ELSA CHARRETIER comes a new ONGOING SERIES set in a world as frighteningly fantastical as any found beyond the stars: Romance Comics! Joan Peterson discovers that she is trapped in an endless cycle-a problem to be solved, a man to marry-and every time she falls in love, she disappears into another teary saga. Her bloody journey to freedom starts in this breathtaking, groundbreaking FIRST ISSUE.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

OLD DOG #1 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)



JUN220037

JUN220038 – OLD DOG #1 CVR B MARTIN (MR) – 3.99

JUN220039 – OLD DOG #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR (MR) – 3.99

JUN220040 – OLD DOG #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV NOWLAN (MR) – 3.99

JUN220041 – OLD DOG #1 CVR E 25 COPY INCV SAMNEE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Declan Shalvey (A / CA) Declan Shalvey

Jack Lynch was a once-promising CIA operative. On the eve of retirement, looking back at a failed career, he is tasked with one final mission…that goes horribly wrong. He wakes years later to a changed world and deeper changes within him. When a shadow group offers Lynch a second chance at a life of adventure, he's paired with the last person he could ever imagine. In order to adjust, this old dog will have to learn some new tricks…

OLD DOG is a striking new spy-fi series by DECLAN SHALVEY, the accomplished and innovative creator behind books such as Moon Knight, X-Men Unlimited, INJECTION, and TIME BEFORE TIME. The Winter Soldier meets Mission Impossible in this Bourne-esque action/espionage blowout.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

20TH CENTURY MEN #1 (OF 6) CVR A MORIAN (MR)



JUN220049

JUN220050 – 20TH CENTURY MEN #1 (OF 6) CVR B KORDEY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Deniz Camp (A / CA) S. Morian

EXTRA-LENGTH FIRST ISSUE!

At the end of the 20th century, superheroes, geniuses, madmen, and activists rush towards WWIII! A Soviet "iron" hero, a superpowered American president, an insane cyborg soldier, an Afghan woman hellbent on building a better life for her people-these strange yet familiar beings collide in a story that mixes history, politics, and comic book mythology into something totally new. Welcome to 20TH CENTURY MEN, where the edges of our reality and fiction touch, overlap…and then explode.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEAD LUCKY #1 CVR A CARLOMAGNO



JUN220057

JUN220058 – DEAD LUCKY #1 CVR B SABBATINI & MAFURIAH – 3.99

JUN220059 – DEAD LUCKY #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV CARLINI – 3.99

JUN220060 – DEAD LUCKY #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV WHALEN – 3.99

JUN220061 – DEAD LUCKY #1 CVR E 50 COPY INCV LAFUENTE & MUERTO – 3.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A / CA) French Carlomagno

SERIES PREMIERE

San Francisco is changing. Tech consortium Morrow is building the city of the future with "peacekeeper" robots looming on every corner-and wherever Morrow isn't, the Salvation gang is.

Bibiana Lopez-Yang is changing too. She came back from Afghanistan with PTSD and the ability to control electrical currents. If she can hold it together, she might be the hero San Francisco needs. But against an enemy this big, it isn't enough to be good. She'll have to be lucky.

From debut writer MELISSA FLORES and superstar art team FRENCH CARLOMAGNO and MATTIA IACONO (RADIANT BLACK) comes the newest book in the MASSIVE-VERSE!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEADLIEST BOUQUET #1 (OF 5) CVR A MELO (MR)



JUN220063

JUN220064 – DEADLIEST BOUQUET #1 (OF 5) CVR B ALTERICI (MR) – 3.99

JUN220065 – DEADLIEST BOUQUET #1 (OF 5) CVR C KANGAS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Carola Borelli, Gab Contreras (CA) Adriana Melo

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Jasmine Hawthorn was a hard-edged Nazi hunter who trained her children well in the art of espionage. But in 1998, when her complicated past finally catches up with her, it's up to her three estranged daughters, Rose, Poppy, and Violet, to solve their mom's murder-if they can avoid killing each other in the process.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GOLDEN RAGE #1 (OF 5) CVR A KNIGHT (MR)



JUN220069

JUN220070 – GOLDEN RAGE #1 (OF 5) CVR B LOTAY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Chrissy Williams (A / CA) Lauren Knight

MINISERIES PREMIERE

In a world where older women who've been deemed useless to society are abandoned on an island, GOLDEN RAGE documents their golden years of making friends, baking dessert, and fighting to the death.

Created by writer CHRISSY WILLIAMS (editor of DIE, THE WICKED + THE DIVINE), artist LAUREN KNIGHT (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and colorist SOFIE DODGSON (BITTER ROOT, Tank Girl), this is the FIRST ISSUE of a brand-new five-issue miniseries where Battle Royale meets The Golden Girls.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BRIGADE #1 REMASTERED ED CVR A LIEFELD



JUN220078

(W) Rob Liefeld (A) Clay Mann, Kenneth Rocafort, Philip Tan, V Kenneth Marion, Dan Fraga, Marat Mychaels, Ed Piskor, Tom Scioli, Jim Rugg, Thomas Hedglen, Various (A / CA) Rob Liefeld

The issue that started it all, BRIGADE #1, remastered by today's top comic book talents! BRIGADE exploded onto the scene as one of Image Comics' launch titles, making its first appearance in August 1992 and electrifying fandom! We celebrate and commemorate the impact and anniversary of this historic occasion with a star-studded roster of illustrators creating all-new magic with fresh new pages for this commemorative 30th-anniversary issue!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BRIGADE #1 REMASTERED ED CVR B LIEFELD



JUN220079

(W) Rob Liefeld (A) Clay Mann, Kenneth Rocafort, Philip Tan, V Kenneth Marion, Dan Fraga, Marat Mychaels, Ed Piskor, Tom Scioli, Jim Rugg, Thomas Hedglen, Various (A / CA) Rob Liefeld

The issue that started it all, BRIGADE #1, remastered by today's top comic book talents! BRIGADE exploded onto the scene as one of Image Comics' launch titles, making its first appearance in August 1992 and electrifying fandom! We celebrate and commemorate the impact and anniversary of this historic occasion with a star-studded roster of illustrators creating all-new magic with fresh new pages for this commemorative 30th-anniversary issue!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BRIGADE #1 REMASTERED ED CVR C MYCHAELS



JUN220080

(W) Rob Liefeld (A) Rob Liefeld, Clay Mann, Kenneth Rocafort, Philip Tan, V Kenneth Marion, Dan Fraga, Ed Piskor, Tom Scioli, Jim Rugg, Thomas Hedglen, Various (A / CA) Marat Mychaels

The issue that started it all, BRIGADE #1, remastered by today's top comic book talents! BRIGADE exploded onto the scene as one of Image Comics' launch titles, making its first appearance in August 1992 and electrifying fandom! We celebrate and commemorate the impact and anniversary of this historic occasion with a star-studded roster of illustrators creating all-new magic with fresh new pages for this commemorative 30th-anniversary issue!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BRIGADE #1 REMASTERED ED CVR D BLANK SKETCH CVR



JUN220081

(W) Rob Liefeld (A) Rob Liefeld, Clay Mann, Kenneth Rocafort, Philip Tan, V Kenneth Marion, Dan Fraga, Marat Mychaels, Ed Piskor, Tom Scioli, Jim Rugg, Thomas Hedglen, Various (CA) Blank Sketch Cover

The issue that started it all, BRIGADE #1, remastered by today's top comic book talents! BRIGADE exploded onto the scene as one of Image Comics' launch titles, making its first appearance in August 1992 and electrifying fandom! We celebrate and commemorate the impact and anniversary of this historic occasion with a star-studded roster of illustrators creating all-new magic with fresh new pages for this commemorative 30th-anniversary issue!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER 2 #1 (OF 7) CVR A JOHNSON



JUN220084

JUN220085 – SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER 2 #1 (OF 7) CVR B BRUNNER – 3.99

JUN220086 – SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER 2 #1 (OF 7) CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR – 3.99

JUN220087 – SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER 2 #1 (OF 7) CVR D 10 COPY INCV RIVERA – 3.99

JUN220088 – SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER 2 #1 (OF 7) CVR E 25 COPY INCV JOHNSO – 3.99

(W) Jody LeHeup (A) Nil Vendrell (CA) Dave Johnson

MINISERIES PREMIERE

NEW STORY ARC

FINALLY! The man, the myth, the legend-SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER RETURNS to the War on Bearror in a wild new action-comedy with higher stakes, new characters, and all the heart and hilarity you expect from series co-creators JODY LEHEUP & NIL VENDRELL! This time, Shirtless's search for his true origin sets him on a cosmic collision course with the bear god…URSA MAJOR! The battle begins this August with 32 ad-free pages of side-splitting, flapjacked fury! Don't miss it!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

20XX TRANSPORT (ONE-SHOT) (MR)



JUN220092

(W) Jonathan Luna (A / CA) Jonathan Luna

20XX: TRANSPORT debuted on JONATHAN LUNA's (ALEX + ADA) social media, where his audience had the ability to vote and change the course of the story. From the futuristic-yet-grounded world of 20XX, a teenage boy with illegal telekinetic abilities in Anchorage, Alaska tries to save his classmates on a school bus from a group of hijackers. Presented in full color!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DIE HC (MR)



JUN220099

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Stephanie Hans

ADVANCE SOLICIT

In the nineties, six teenagers disappeared into a fantasy role-playing game. Only five returned. Nearly thirty years later, these broken adults are dragged back to discover the game isn't finished with them yet. KIERON GILLEN (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE) and STEPHANIE HANS (Journey Into Mystery)'s award-winning, critical-hit series is collected in a single, beautiful, oversized hardcover volume. Collects DIE #1-20.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 59.99

MONKEY MEAT FIRST BATCH TP



JUN220118

(W) Juni Ba (A / CA) Juni Ba

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The Monkey Meat company made a fortune selling cans of…well, monkey meat. They're now ruling over a corporate empire and an island where they run all sorts of wacky supernatural experiments in a hyper-capitalist landscape. Follow the adventures of the citizens of Monkey Meat Island in this five-story anthology. Collects MONKEY MEAT #1-5.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 16.99

MR LOVENSTEIN PRESENTS FAILURE HC (MR)



JUN220141

(W) J.L. Westover (A / CA) J.L. Westover

ADVANCE SOLICIT

TRIM SIZE: 6" x 6"

For fans of Strange Planet, Adulthood Is A Myth: A "Sarah Scribbles" Collection, and Dinosaur Therapy!

In his (incredibly sweaty) new book, webcomics superstar J. L. WESTOVER offers up painfully hilarious observations and cringeworthy situations, uniting us all through one of life's most relatable experiences-failure.

All your favorite MR. LOVENSTEIN comics are right here, including brand-new book-exclusive comics that can't be found online!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 14.99

NEWBURN TP VOL 01 (MR)



JUN220144

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

Easton Newburn is a private detective without loyalties, investigating conflicts between rival crime factions. With his assistant Emily, Newburn follows murderers, arsonists, and corrupt officials-while trying to stay out of their crosshairs.

This new series from Eisner winner CHIP ZDARSKY (Daredevil, SEX CRIMINALS) and rising star JACOB PHILLIPS (THAT TEXAS BLOOD) follows Newburn as he does jobs for every criminal organization in New York City, collecting enemies along the way. Collects NEWBURN #1-8.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 16.99

ROGUE SUN TP VOL 01



JUN220149

(W) Ryan Parrott (A / CA) Abel, Chris O'Halloran

Yesterday: New Orleans' greatest hero, ROGUE SUN, was murdered. Today: rebellious teenager DYLAN SIEGEL discovers that Rogue Sun was his estranged father, Marcus -and that he's inherited his father's mantle. Tasked with protecting our world from the forces of the supernatural -and solving his father's murder -Dylan will be forced to come to terms with the man he's spent the majority of his life hating.

From acclaimed writer RYAN PARROTT (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Dead Day) and rising star artist ABEL (Harley Quinn, Crimes of Passion) comes A SUPERNATURAL MURDER MYSTERY that explores the complicated bond between father and son and cements itself squarely in a corner of the IMAGE COMICS' SUPERHERO UNIVERSE!

Collects ROGUE SUN #1-6

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 9.99

STEP BY BLOODY STEP TP



JUN220152

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Mateus Lopes (A / CA) Matias Bergara

THERE IS A GIRL. She has no memory and no name. Nothing but a GUARDIAN. An armored giant who protects her from predators and pitfalls.

TOGETHER THEY WALK across an extraordinary fantasy world. If they leave the path the air itself comes alive, forcing them onwards. Why? The girl doesn't know, but there's worse than beasts and bandits ahead. CIVILISATION, with its temptations and treacheries, will test their bond beyond its limits.

STEP BY BLOODY STEP is a fantasy opus from the Eisner Award nominees behind CODA (sélection officielle Angoulême 2021): MATIAS BERGARA (HELLBLAZER, THE SCUMBAG) and SI SPURRIER (X-MEN LEGACY, HELLBLAZER, THE SPIRE).

Breaking new ground with the possibilities of sequential art, this completely wordless visual feast will delight fans of PRINCESS MONONOKE, ISOLA, and the visionary works of Moebius.

Collects STEP BY BLOODY STEP #1-4

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 16.99

ARROWSMITH TP VOL 02 BEHIND ENEMY LINES (MR)



JUN220154

(W) Kurt Busiek (A / CA) Carlos Pacheco, Jose Rafael Fonteriz, Jos? Villarrubia

ADVANCE SOLICIT

In a world where World War One is fought with magic and dragons as much as bullets and trenches, young Fletcher Arrowsmith of the Overseas Aero Corps is sent on a secret mission into enemy territory, to find a mysterious ally and stop a deadly plan that could destroy all of Europe. Along the way, he'll deal with dangerous enemy sorcerers, werewolves, and trolls…and learn the true secrets behind magic and the war itself.

Superstar creators KURT BUSIEK (ASTRO CITY, Marvels) & CARLOS PACHECO (X-Men, Avengers Forever, Superman) deliver a war, and a world, like none other. Collects ARROWSMITH: BEHIND ENEMY LINES #1-6.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 16.99

ASTRO CITY METROBOOK TP VOL 02



JUN220158

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Brent Eric Anderson, Will Blyberg, Steve Buccellato, Alex Sinclair (CA) Alex Ross

A superpowered convict must turn detective to protect his community. A young lawyer becomes entangled with a chilling avenger. A television actor finds himself playing superhero for real. A living cartoon reflects on his strange life. And much more, including a guide to Astro City's heroes, history, and neighborhoods illustrated by an all-star roster of artists.

Star creators KURT BUSIEK, BRENT ANDERSON, ALEX ROSS, and friends bring you more stories that changed how we think about superheroes.

Collects ASTRO CITY, VOL. 2 #13-22; ASTRO CITY: LOCAL HEROES #1-5; ASTRO CITY SPECIAL #1; portions of 9-11: THE WORLD'S FINEST COMIC BOOK WRITERS & ARTISTS TELL STORIES TO REMEMBER #2; and ASTRO CITY: A VISITOR'S GUIDE.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 34.99

COVER GIRLS TP VOL 01 (MR)



JUN220160

(W) Guillem March (A / CA) Guillem March

ADVANCE SOLICIT

This volume collects some of the best covers and other artwork from rising star GUILLEM MARCH (Gotham City Sirens, Catwoman). More than one hundred full-color images featuring the sexiest girls from his stunning work for Eros Magazine and Playboy Spain, never before seen in the U.S., plus much more unpublished art.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 14.99

COVER GIRLS HC VOL 02 (MR)



JUN220162

(W) Guillem March (A / CA) Guillem March

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Superstar artist GUILLEM MARCH is well known for his DC Comics work (Batman, Joker, Harley Quinn) and his creator-owned Image book, KARMEN. This companion to the sold-out COVER GIRLS showcases his best and most breathtaking artwork, including beautifully crafted European adult projects like Monika and The Dream. Also includes more than two hundred full-color images, including covers, pin-ups, sketches, and process work, all celebrating the female form. It also features a delightfully spicy 20-page comic released in English for the first time ever, as well as his run of acclaimed Vampirella covers.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 24.99

GIDEON FALLS DLX ED HC VOL 02 (MR)



JUN220163

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Andrea Sorrentino

The second book of the Eisner Award-winning horror series from writer JEFF LEMIRE (Sweet Tooth, Black Hammer) and artist ANDREA SORRENTINO (PRIMORDIAL, Old Man Logan) collected in a deluxe edition hardcover!

The Black Barn continues to wreak havoc on the lives of our heroes as they are forced to confront their greater fears within its walls. Realities are finally converging and the end is nigh! Will they be able to stop the Laughing Man, or will he triumph in spreading his evil throughout the multiverse?

Rural mystery and urban horror collide in this character-driven meditation on obsession, mental illness, and faith from the creators that writer BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS said: "will go down as one of the greatest comic teams of all time!" This edition features plenty of extras, including a variant cover gallery from some of comics' best artists and revealing behind-the-scenes insight into the inner workings of GIDEON FALLS. Collects GIDEON FALLS #17-27.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 39.99

RADIANT BLACK TP VOL 03



JUN220176

(W) Kyle Higgins, Laurence Holmes (A) Marcello Costa, Eduardo Ferigato, Stefano Simeone

Alien sword guy? Dealt with. Best friend? Saved. Giant space war? A problem for another day. With all the big problems handled, Marshall is looking forward to some good old-fashioned downtime.

But the power of the Radiants won't stay secret forever, and as his personal life starts to unravel, Marshall will face a gauntlet of new foes that threaten to put an early end to his superhero career!

Collects RADIANT BLACK #13-18.

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 16.99

SPAWN ORIGINS TP VOL 22 (MR)



JUN220181

(W) Brian Holguin, Todd McFarlane (A) Angel Medina

A grizzly murder in Rat City puts NYC cops Sam and Twitch at odds with Al Simmons. But unbeknownst to them, Clown is running around in the possessed body of…Jason Wynn! Collects SPAWN #129-134.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 16.99

MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA TP VOL 02 (MR)



JUN220195

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A / CA) Mirka Andolfo

Fierce businesswoman Paprika's problems are far from over. After (more or less) skillfully juggling an unbearable ex and a deviant father, she still faces work tension-and sexual tension-with charming producer Za'atar. With only a few weeks until their fated meeting in Italy, Paprika breaks every rule in her life to hire the sunny, uninhibited angel Dill to teach her how to be a true queen between the sheets. But with some of her trauma and anxieties still unresolved, and with misunderstandings and jealousies running rampant, it doesn't take long for all hell (and heaven) to break loose.

Bridget Jones's Diary meets Sex and the City with a pinch of The Devil Wears Prada in the steamy finale of the international hit by acclaimed creator MIRKA ANDOLFO (UNNATURAL, MERCY). Collects SWEET PAPRIKA #7-12.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 16.99

ABOVE SNAKES #2 (OF 5) (MR)



JUN220247

(W) Sean Lewis (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

How can we top the wild first issue? In the second chapter of this Deadwood meets NEIL GAIMAN affair, Dirt ends up being seduced by the vengeful Lil' Annie while dealing with memories of his murdered wife Dorothea. When a monster from their past emerges, they have to decide who gets to kill 'em and who gets their conscience cleared. PLUS A TALKING VULTURE.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BEWARE THE EYE OF ODIN #3 (OF 4)



JUN220248

(W) Doug Wagner (A / CA) Tim Odland, Michelle Madsen

Helgi has once again found the Eye of Odin. It's deep within the vile cave labyrinth, guarded by bloodthirsty, mutated trolls and venomous monsters, all under the power of the Troll Witch Doctor. Helgi has only one chance of avoiding death by boils and decay…ATTACK!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BLOOD STAINED TEETH #5 CVR A WARD (MR)



JUN220249

JUN220250 – BLOOD STAINED TEETH #5 CVR B FORBES (MR) – 3.99

(W) Christian Ward (A) Patric Reynolds (A / CA) Christian Ward

END OF STORY ARC

Everybody wants to be a Vampire-including the world's biggest movie star, Evelyn Moon. With the First Born and Mr. Tooth hot on his heels, Atticus Sloane has just one night to kill the now-undead superstar. Unfortunately for Atticus, tonight is premiere night, and with the whole world watching, the stakes are higher than ever.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CLOSET #3 (OF 3) CVR A FULLERTON (MR)



JUN220251

JUN220252 – CLOSET #3 (OF 3) CVR B 25 COPY INCV SIMMONDS (MR) – 3.99

JUN220253 – CLOSET #3 (OF 3) CVR C 50 COPY INCV ZONJIC (MR) – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A) Chris O'Halloran (A / CA) Gavin Fullerton

MINISERIES FINALE

The tale of existential familial horror by JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, RAZORBLADES) & GAVIN FULLERTON (BOG BODIES, Bags) concludes here!

The cross-country move continues to torment both father and son, who just wanted to leave past hauntings behind them. Might they still find escape on the West Coast?

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEADLY CLASS #56 CVR A CRAIG (MR)



JUN220254

JUN220255 – DEADLY CLASS #56 CVR B SIENKIEWICZ (MR) – 3.99

JUN220256 – DEADLY CLASS #56 CVR C MONTLLO (MR) – 3.99

JUN220257 – DEADLY CLASS #56 CVR D CHARRETIER (MR) – 3.99

JUN220258 – DEADLY CLASS #56 CVR E JONES (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rick Remender (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Wesley Craig

SERIES FINALE

"A FOND FAREWELL," Part Seven

An era comes to an end. A step further into a strange and unrecognizable future, a final goodbye, and a fond farewell.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #21 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR)



JUN220259

JUN220260 – DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #21 CVR B 25 COPY INCV RK (MR) – 3.99

JUN220261 – DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #21 CVR C 50 COPY INCV SIMMONDS (MR) – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Martin Simmonds

Cole Turner's loyalties to the Department of Truth have been tested time and again. Now that a mysterious murder threatens to turn a Cold War into an all-out conflict, those loyalties may finally reach their breaking point…

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DO A POWERBOMB #3 (OF 7) CVR A JOHNSON



JUN220262

JUN220263 – DO A POWERBOMB #3 (OF 7) CVR B SMITH – 3.99

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

Lona and Cobrasun strategize as best they can for their first-round tournament matchup with the mighty ORANGABANG! Watch out for their finishing move!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EIGHT BILLION GENIES #4 (OF 8) CVR A BROWNE (MR)



JUN220264

JUN220265 – EIGHT BILLION GENIES #4 (OF 8) CVR B WARD (MR) – 3.99

(W) Charles Soule (A / CA) Ryan Browne

Welcome to…THE FIRST EIGHT WEEKS! As the world continues to change in the wake of genies appearing to everyone on Earth and offering them a single wish, things are getting intense! Plenty of folks have wished for superpowers, and we all know what happens when you get a bunch of superpowered people together-they fight! How will our heroes survive THE POWERED AGE?

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FARMHAND #20 (MR)



JUN220266

(W) Rob Guillory (A / CA) Rob Guillory, Jean-Francois Beaulieu

Thorne's endgame is revealed at long last. And not everyone gets out alive.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #23 CVR A SAMNEE & WILSON



JUN220267

JUN220268 – FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #23 CVR B FINCH & MCCAIG – 3.99

JUN220269 – FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #23 CVR C LEE & CHUNG – 3.99

JUN220270 – FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #23 CVR D JUNG GI – 3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson

Face to face with the dragon!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #11 CVR A LEE



JUN220271

JUN220272 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #11 CVR B BOOTH – 2.99

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Puppeteer Lee

Gunslinger's realization that his enemies have ended up in the future alongside him sets him on a new path. The HUNT is on, and he is bringing HELL with him!

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 2.99

HELLCOP #10 CVR A HABERLIN & VAN DYKE (MR)



JUN220273

JUN220274 – HELLCOP #10 CVR B HABERLIN & VAN DYKE (MR) – 3.99

JUN220275 – HELLCOP #10 CVR C HABERLIN (MR) – 3.99

JUN220276 – HELLCOP #10 CVR D HABERLIN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Brian Haberlin (A / CA) Brian Haberlin, Geirrod Van Dyke

"A BRAVE NEW WORLD," Part Two

When imaginary creatures start to escape the very pages of the books they were written on, Virgil must go through the looking glass to prevent them from ripping our world apart!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

I HATE THIS PLACE #4 CVR A TOPILIN & LOUGHRIDGE (MR)



JUN220277

JUN220278 – I HATE THIS PLACE #4 CVR B EXPLICIT VAR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Artyom Topilin, Lee Loughridge

"I HATE THIS PLACE is my favorite kind of horror comic…can't wait to read more." -MICHAEL WALSH (THE SILVER COIN)

What is a paranormal nexus, and how did Rutherford Ranch become one? Gabby, Trudy, and Dante search for answers, only to discover something else is stalking them.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IMAGE 30TH ANNV ANTHOLOGY #5 (OF 12) (MR)



JUN220279

(W) Geoff Johns, Joe Casey, Skottie Young, Zoe Thorogood, Brenden Fletcher, Maria Llovet, Tim Seeley, Jimmy Palmiotti, Patrick Kindlon, Dean Haspiel (A) Andrea Mutti, Nathan Fox, Skottie Young, Zoe Thorogood, Erica Henderson, Maria Llovet, Stefano Caselli, Amanda Conner, Maurizio Rosenzweig, Dean Haspiel

Our year-long celebration of Image Comics' 30th anniversary continues!

This issue features the latest installments of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, and the debut of "Hack/Slash vs. Image" by TIM SEELEY & STEFANO CASELLI. Plus: The second part of MARIA LLOVET's three-part serial "All the Things We Didn't Do Last Night," the return of CHAP YAEP's Extreme Studios fan-favorite Dutch in a new serial by JOE CASEY & NATHAN FOX, "The Pro" by JIMMY PALMIOTTI & AMANDA CONNER, and the continuation of "Billy Dogma" by DEAN HASPIEL and "Stupid Fresh Mess" by SKOTTIE YOUNG!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 5.99

KING SPAWN #13 CVR A AGUILLO



JUN220280

JUN220281 – KING SPAWN #13 CVR B FERNANDEZ – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Don Aguillo

After the decision is made about the God-Throne, Spawn realizes there were things in play he didn't anticipate. Now he doesn't know who he can trust and who has him in their sights!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 2.99

LEGO NINJAGO GARMADON #4 (OF 5) CVR A VUONG & LEONI



JUN220282

JUN220283 – LEGO NINJAGO GARMADON #4 (OF 5) CVR B PETER – 3.99

JUN220284 – LEGO NINJAGO GARMADON #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WHALEN – 3.99

(W) Tri Vuong (A / CA) Tri Vuong, Annalisa Leoni

Can the All-New LEGO® NINJAGO® Comic Book Continue When Garmadon is GarmaGONE?

Two Moon Village is in a whole lotta trouble, and Garmadon is nowhere to be found. It's almost like something terrible might've happened to the most evil person in Ninjago…

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LITTLE MONSTERS #6 CVR A NGUYEN (MR)



JUN220285

JUN220286 – LITTLE MONSTERS #6 CVR B NEMIRI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Dustin Nguyen

The conclusion of LITTLE MONSTERS' first arc! The humans' presence has completely divided the young vampires. The human girl, LAURA, continues to ask questions of ROMIE to learn about her new ally…while RAY is held captive by a human with far less friendly motivations.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LOADED BIBLE BLOOD OF MY BLOOD #6 (OF 6) CVR A ANDOLFO (MR)



JUN220287

JUN220288 – LOADED BIBLE BLOOD OF MY BLOOD #6 (OF 6) CVR B CAFARO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley, Steve Orlando (A) Guiseppe Cafano (CA) Mirka Andolfo

MINISERIES FINALE

Jesus and Dracula fight to the death! When Sistine Centuria is healed by Jesus, she has her moment of redemption…and it will be her last. And while Jesus and his crew seem to have the upper hand, Dracula's plan is in motion, and it seems impossible to stop.

Find out the final fate of humanity in the dramatic, action-packed conclusion of the cult series!

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC ORDER 3 #2 (OF 6) CVR A CAVENAGO (MR)



JUN220289

JUN220290 – MAGIC ORDER 3 #2 (OF 6) CVR B CAVENAGO B&W (MR) – 3.99

JUN220291 – MAGIC ORDER 3 #2 (OF 6) CVR C SCALERA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Gigi Cavenago

Trouble is brewing in the Magic Order as Cordelia Moonstone suspects that the Asian chapter of the international roundtable of wizards is using their magic to create vast amounts of wealth. Is it really possible that their leader Sammy Liu just happens to be one of the country's richest men on his own merit?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

METAL SOCIETY #4 (OF 5) CVR A BALBI & LESKO



JUN220292

JUN220293 – METAL SOCIETY #4 (OF 5) CVR B LOTAY – 3.99

(W) Zack Kaplan (A / CA) Guilherme Balbi, Marco Lesko

The pressure is on. As news of WOL's upgrade goes live, humans protest and riot in the streets, resulting in a violent late-night robot attack on the human settlement. But while both fighters realize that this divisive fight is tearing their society apart, the stakes are too high, and there is no turning back.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NEW MASTERS #6 (OF 6) CVR A SHOF & YINFAOWEI



JUN220294

JUN220295 – NEW MASTERS #6 (OF 6) CVR B SHOF & YINFAOWEI – 3.99

(W) Shobo (A / CA) Shof, Harrison Yinfaowei

In the dramatic conclusion to our story, everyone wants to get their hands on the Eye of ??r nm là. The outcasts, Star Pilots, and their unlikely allies make a desperate final stand against the overwhelming forces of Gideon Ojumah's private army.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NITA HAWES NIGHTMARE BLOG #8 CVR A KUDRANSKI (MR)



JUN220296

JUN220297 – NITA HAWES NIGHTMARE BLOG #8 CVR B ALEXANDER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rodney Barnes (A / CA) Szymon Kudranski

"MURDER BY ANOTHER NAME," Part Two

From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist SZYMON KUDRANSKI.

Dark evils from the past return to Annapolis after a centuries-old murder is unearthed and its ghosts return for revenge. Now, Nita Hawes faces her most horrifying threat yet! Can Nita solve the case before ending up a victim herself, or will Detective Harding find her as yet another casualty of the night?

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PRODIGY ICARUS SOCIETY #2 (OF 5) CVR A BUFFAGNI (MR)



JUN220298

JUN220299 – PRODIGY ICARUS SOCIETY #2 (OF 5) CVR B BUFFAGNI B&W (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Matteo Buffagni

EDISON CRANE has always been the smartest man in the room. Now he's in a world he didn't even know EXISTED with a secret society of super geniuses, all richer than he is and blackmailing him to recover an artifact on a mission they know is almost certain death.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PUBLIC DOMAIN #3 (MR)



JUN220300

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A / CA) Chip Zdarsky

Big things happen! Featuring the fan-favorite new character "Dee" Donovan! That's her on the cover! I think I have a thing for powerful women. It has a lot to do with stuff that happened to me as a child. I don't really want to get into it here!!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RADIANT BLACK #18 CVR A SIMEONE



JUN220301

JUN220302 – RADIANT BLACK #18 CVR B ALLEYNE – 3.99

JUN220303 – RADIANT BLACK #18 CVR C 25 COPY INCV WHALEN – 3.99

(W) Kyle Higgins (A / CA) Stefano Simeone

NEW STORY ARC

It's 1979. Wendell George graduates from Purdue with a degree in engineering and plans for the future. It's 2020. Wendell George discovers a cosmic artifact in a donut shop. It's 2023. Everything has fallen apart.

Series writer KYLE HIGGINS is joined by Chicago sports radio star LAURENCE HOLMES and rising-star artist STEFANO SIMEONE (Good Luck, Megaman: Fully Charged) for the secret origin of RADIANT YELLOW!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #11 (MR)



JUN220304

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Andre Araujo, Chris O'Halloran

SERIES FINALE

Sins are paid for in blood. The road you walk determines where you go. Some poison takes time to work.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ROGUE SUN #7 CVR A ABEL



JUN220305

JUN220306 – ROGUE SUN #7 CVR B 25 COPY INCV LOBO – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A / CA) Abel

NEW STORY ARC

After the shocking ending to his fight with Cataclysm, Dylan has no idea what to do next-but luckily, he has YOU to help! In this very special issue, you make the decisions and choose Dylan's path in a fight against an enemy who controls time itself!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ROGUES GALLERY #2 CVR A HENDERSON (MR)



JUN220307

JUN220308 – ROGUES GALLERY #2 CVR B BOO (MR) – 3.99

JUN220309 – ROGUES GALLERY #2 CVR C HANS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Hannah Rose May (A) Justin Mason, Triona Farrell (CA) Erica Henderson

After years portraying popular comic book character the Red Rogue, Maisie Wade is ready to retire the spandex suit. But when her abrupt exit from the Red Rogue's TV series leads to its cancellation, Maisie finds herself targeted by a group of unhinged home invaders who want to teach her a lesson.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #9 CVR A ROBECK



JUN220310

JUN220311 – SPAWN SCORCHED #9 CVR B KEANE – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Thaddeus Robeck

The team is back with a renewed sense of purpose and a new vision for approaching the threats on their horizon. Unfortunately, a threat from one of their pasts has a few different ideas.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 2.99

SEVEN SONS #3 (OF 7) CVR A LEE (MR)



JUN220312

JUN220313 – SEVEN SONS #3 (OF 7) CVR B 25 COPY INCV LEE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Robert Windom, Kelvin Mao (A / CA) Jae Lee

JAE LEE returns to creator-owned comics with his first new title since 1994, a seven-issue LIMITED SERIES. In issue 3, Ep's death at the hands of Allah's Watchmen sets Delph on a path to uncover the hidden origins of the Church of the Seven.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SILVER COIN #13 CVR A WALSH (MR)



JUN220314

JUN220315 – SILVER COIN #13 CVR B GIFFORD (MR) – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Michael Walsh

In this twisted tale set on New Year's Eve, 1999, Y2K anxieties boil out of control as an even darker nightmare befalls an expectant mother. THRESHOLD, a new chapter in the acclaimed horror anthology THE SILVER COIN, from JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS, JAMES TYNION IV, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE, and MICHAEL WALSH, is out this month.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SINS OF BLACK FLAMINGO #3 (OF 5) (MR)



JUN220316

(W) Andrew Wheeler (A / CA) Travis Moore, Tamra Bonvillain

The sinister origins of the Black Flamingo are revealed as a deadly encounter forces Ofelia to take desperate measures to save her friend. But even this witch isn't powerful enough to set a trapped soul free from its chains. Someone will need to steal the legendary Devil's Tooth from Harlow's own home, and only one thief is up to the job.

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SKYBOUND PRESENTS AFTERSCHOOL #3 (OF 4) (MR)



JUN220317

(W) Kate Herron, Briony Redman (A) Leila Leiz (CA) Veronica Fish

Skybound's new horror anthology returns to teach those teens a lesson with another chilling standalone story.

In this issue, JILL BLOTEVOGEL (Scream: The TV Series) and MARLEY ZARCONE (Shade, The Changing Girl) present a horror story about a different kind of sibling bonding…

"Annoying younger sister" doesn't even begin to explain Leda's situation. Living with Izzy means perpetual chaos-firecrackers, pranks, and zero privacy. But when a killer breaks into their home, Izzy might just be their best defense.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SLUMBER #6 CVR A FOX (MR)



JUN220318

JUN220319 – SLUMBER #6 CVR B SCALERA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tyler Burton Smith (A) Vanessa Cardinali (CA) Nathan Fox

Valkira orchestrates her plan to use Stetson in order to escape the dreamscape into our world. Finch and Jiang are left to stop Valkira in a final showdown against the shadow walker.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN #333 CVR A MATTINA



JUN220320

JUN220321 – SPAWN #333 CVR B BARBERI – 2.99

(W) Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Francesco Mattina

Al is alone. Allies have abandoned him. New threats are emerging, and his mission is in doubt. Is this really the end…?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 2.99

STARHENGE DRAGON & BOAR #2 (OF 6) CVR A SHARP (MR)



JUN220322

JUN220323 – STARHENGE DRAGON & BOAR #2 (OF 6) CVR B SHARP (MR) – 3.99

(W) Liam Sharp (A / CA) Liam Sharp

MERLIN persuades KING AURELIUS to allow him to start the construction of STONEHENGE. Meanwhile AMBER and DARYL reunite under less than ideal circumstances in Brighton, as future MOR-DREADNAUGHTS prepare to hunt them!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #16 CVR A PHILLIPS (MR)



JUN220324

JUN220325 – THAT TEXAS BLOOD #16 CVR B ADLARD (MR) – 3.99

(W) Chris Condon (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

"THE SNOW FALLS ENDLESSLY IN WONDERLAND," Part Three

With questions about the murder swirling, the sheriff's office discovers a seemingly abandoned vehicle that may be a link to the RQK serial killer.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TIME BEFORE TIME #15 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)



JUN220326

JUN220327 – TIME BEFORE TIME #15 CVR B ZAWADZKI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) P. J. Holden, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

NEW STORY ARC

Journeying farther into the future than ever before, Tatsuo, Nadia, and Kevin continue their search for a cure for Tatsuo's illness. But time is running out-and enemies are closing in.

A new arc of the hit time travel series begins, featuring art by rising star ERIC ZAWADZKI (House of El, Heart Attack).

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

A TOWN CALLED TERROR #5 CVR A KUDRANSKI & DILLON (MR)



JUN220328

JUN220329 – A TOWN CALLED TERROR #5 CVR B KUDRANSKI & DILLON (MR) – 3.99

(W) Steve Niles (CA) Marshall Dillon (A / CA) Szymon Kudranski

"HOME TO ROOST"

Henry, trapped in the forgotten realm, is reunited with his mother and finds out the dark secret she has been keeping from him. They must join forces and fight together to escape while Julie finds herself lost…in a strange town called Terror.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TWIG #4 (OF 5) CVR A STRAHM



JUN220330

JUN220331 – TWIG #4 (OF 5) CVR B YOUNG – 3.99

JUN220332 – TWIG #4 (OF 5) CVR C MOMOKO – 3.99

JUN220333 – TWIG #4 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV STRAHM VIRGIN – 3.99

JUN220334 – TWIG #4 (OF 5) CVR E 25 COPY INCV MOMOKO VIRGIN – 3.99

JUN220335 – TWIG #4 (OF 5) CVR F 50 COPY INCV YOUNG VIRGIN – 3.99

JUN220336 – TWIG #4 (OF 5) CVR G 100 COPY INCV YOUNG B&W – 3.99

(W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Kyle Strahm

Following their encounter with the Horned Beast, adventurers Twig and Splat must figure out how to travel to the location of the final item! But with basically everything trying to kill them along the way, will they live long enough to get to the Moon? Part 4 of the new series from Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (I HATE FAIRYLAND, MIDDLEWEST) and artist KYLE STRAHM (SPREAD, UNEARTH).

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #20 CVR A CAMUNCOLI (MR)



JUN220337

JUN220338 – UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #20 CVR B NGUYEN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Charles Soule, Scott Snyder (A) Leonardo Marcello Grassi (A / CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

"DISUNITY," Part Two

Our intrepid explorers have fallen into a section of the Undiscovered Country obsessed with the high points of American history, where yesterday is today, the good old days are every day, and the future is forbidden. How will our team escape? And…will they even want to?

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 3.99

UNNATURAL BLUE BLOOD #4 (OF 10) CVR A ANDOLFO (MR)



JUN220339

JUN220340 – UNNATURAL BLUE BLOOD #4 (OF 10) CVR B BIGARELLA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Ivan Bigarella (CA) Mirka Andolfo

Leslie and her group seem to have settled into a mysterious new country. But nothing is as it seems…and those who offer one hand as a friend may be hiding a dagger in the other. Will our heroes be caught unprepared?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #44 CVR A FINCH & MCC

IMAGE COMICS

JUN220341

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig

The assault on the prison begins, and NO ONE is safe!

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #45 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN220344

JUN220345 – WALKING DEAD DLX #45 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99

JUN220346 – WALKING DEAD DLX #45 CVR C RIVERA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

With the group pinned down behind the prison gates, Michonne and Tyreese lead a daring counterattack against the Governor.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

