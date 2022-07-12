Good Smile Company Replace Oni Press on San Diego Comic-Con Show Floor

The San Diego Comic-Con showfloor map may still have Oni Press on it. But they will not be attending the show. The proximity to Scholastic Press has made it more valuable pop-culture real estate in the last few years, as Scholastic have become the best-selling comic book publisher in the USA, but Bleeding Cool understands that the spot has been taken by the Japanese toy company Good Smile Company, who already have another booth a few aisles along at 1316.

Oni Press/Lion Forge has been hitting the headlines recently, with former owners James Lucas Jones and Charlie Chu pushed out by parent company Polarity, others departing voluntarily, and their newly reprinted Gender Queer: A Memoir graphic novel landing them, and its writer/artist Maia Kobabe, with obscenity criminal lawsuits in the state of Virginia. as well as Oni Press getting allegations of non-payment to comic book creators. Bleeding Cool looked at other recent work moves, and concerns of overwork, leading to notable gaps missing from the publisher's schedule.

With less new products for sale, it may have made the show unaffordable, but it does lose valuable eyeball space. Oni Press will still conduct their planned panels for the show, which may at least provide the opportunity to ask some questions. However it is possible, that Oni Press may like to rewrite the entry for their Sunday SDCC panel, given that the two people doing the panel are no longer part of the company. Unless of course they actually turn up to do it…

25 Years of Oni Press: Classic to Modern

Sunday, July 24, 2022

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Room 23ABC

James Lucas Jones (Oni Press publisher) and Charlie Chu (Oni Press VP of creative and business development) join comic experts and a special guest to celebrate the 25th anniversary and discuss the publisher's legacy from comics to graphic novels, from licensed to creator-owned, from Scott Pilgrim to The Tea Dragon Society, and more.

Good Smile Company manufactures items based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Masters of the Universe, with their Nendoroid and figma product lines, so there should be plenty of opportunity from both booths.