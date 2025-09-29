Posted in: Comics | Tagged: gorillaz, graphic novel, Puffin Graphics, Star Breakers

Gorillaz's Ed Caruana & Chris Hazeldine Auction Star Breakers Rights

Gorillaz's Ed Caruana and Chris Hazeldine auction the rights to their new graphic novel, Star Breakers, to Puffin Graphics

Ed Caruana is the lead script writer for cartoon band Gorillaz, working with Jamie Hewlett, across multi-media, as well as comic books for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Action Man, ATOM, and Tom & Jerry. He is also a stand-up comedian and was shortlisted for the BBC New Comedy Award. Chris Hazeldine is currently drawing The Island With No Name for Phoenix Comics Weekly and, as Brotacon, is the creator of Golf Girl and The Templars of the Shifting Verse from Webtoon.

And together Ed Caruana and Chris Hazeldine fight crime have sold off the world rights to their upcoming middle-grade graphic novel series, Star Breakers, at auction. Four publishers were bidding, and Puffin Graphics won, with editor Sam Palfreyman. The creators' agent Jodie Hodges at United Agents did the deal. The first title in the series, Zeke Zero vs The Galaxy, will be published in August 2026, with the rest of the series running once a year. Star Breakers will follow a "ramshackle crew of treasure-hunters who somehow find themselves on an epic quest to save the galaxy."

"Witty writing, blockbuster pacing and dynamic, action-packed illustrations make this series perfect for fans of accessible, epic adventures like Guardians of the Galaxy, Amulet and Rune, who also love the humour and voice of Percy Jackson" – Puffin Graphics

"I wanted to write a story that I would have loved as a kid – and growing up my main interests were archaeology, space and making smart-arse remarks, so writing an epic space adventure about a wise-cracking young relic hunter was probably always on the cards! Right from the start, the Puffin Graphics team shared my vision of creating this funny, epic, warm-hearted and slightly weird adventure that speeds along at the pace of a blockbuster, and I can't wait to launch it into the cosmos." – Ed Caruana

"I've always loved a good sci-fi adventure, where space is a bold and imaginative stage and pesky physics doesn't get in the way (what do you mean 'hyperdrives aren't real?' Get on with it, NASA!). Getting the freedom to visualise all that and more – from ancient tomb worlds to hives of villainy and gaudy palace-ships – is incredibly exciting and I can't wait to get the books out into the world!" Chris Hazeldine

"The global appetite for graphic fiction continues to grow, as readers increasingly discover the joy of stories through comics and graphic novels. I couldn't believe my luck when Ed's partial script landed on my desk since, at Puffin, we have very much been looking for a stand-out sci-fi adventure series for middle-graders. Zeke's voice had me hooked from page one and his cheeky charm really came to life once Chris came on board. Hilarious, high-energy and a seriously good story, Zeke Zero Vs The Galaxy is an escapist adventure, perfect for existing Percy Jackson fans or for those who are progressing on from [Diary of a] Wimpy Kid, Bunny vs Monkey or Dog Man." – Sam Palfreyman

"Like the best graphic novelists, he's taken the words and run with them, bringing this universe to exuberant life. This series is a perfect next step for the young readers growing up in the ongoing comic boom, who are ready for their first full-length graphic novel – and epic space-opera series… "the pages are buzzing with cosmic energy and the characters are fully formed (and appropriately annoying) from the first panel)" – Puffin design manager Jan Bielecki

Star Breakers Vol 1: Zeke Zero vs The Galaxy, by Ed Caruana and Chris Hazeldine, will be published in August 2026.

