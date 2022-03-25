Gosh Comics Returns to Superhero Signings, Al Ewing & Ram V's Venom

To celebrate the release of Venom's new trade paperback, we've got the symbiotic-writing-duo of Al Ewing and Ram V gracing our stores for a special signing on the 9th April between 1-2PM! There'll be copies of the trade on sale, as well as a litany of books these two creators have worked on through their illusterious careers!

Neither need much of an introduction, but you may recognise Ram's name from the Eisner winning Blue in Green, These Savage Shores or the blockbuster recent hit, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr. This Gosh! employee can't think of another title in recent memory that's been asked for quite as much.

Al Ewing started his career with 2000AD, from Future Shocks to Judge Dredd and then Zaucer of Zilk. Since then his name has become synonymous with the medium, lending his talents to many of our favourite Marvel titles. Most recently Al managed to permanently change the what a Hulk comic could be with Immortal Hulk, a fresh, body-horror-tinged take on everyone's favourite superhero. (Right?)

If you're not already caught up, rather than starting the series and character from a 'true' #1. Venom (2021) picks up right after the finale of The King In Black –

"Eddie and Dylan Brock will be pushed their limits – as everything Dylan has come to know and love unravels around him, he begins to realize the terrible truth about his new "other." The Venom symbiote is not a harmless pet, no matter how much it pretends to be one. It's an alien. A dangerous, violent, often bloodthirsty alien. Whatever bond it had with Dylan's father, Eddie – as special as it may have been – is now gone. And Dylan might be gone soon too. Because the villainous Life Foundation is back, led by the insidious Carlton Drake – and they have the new Venom square in their sights!"