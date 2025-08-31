Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: gosh comics, GoshFest

Gosh!Fest, The Morning After The Night Before, At Gosh Comics, London

Article Summary Gosh!Fest debuts at Gosh Comics Soho, spotlighting self-published and small press comics creators.

Back-to-back group signings feature dozens of indie talent, offering fans exclusive access and autographs.

Collaborative comic created live at the event, available to buyers who supported four signing sessions.

Drink & Draw kicked off the festivities, with highlights captured in a TikTok and photo gallery roundup.

Yesterday saw Gosh!Fest: A Small Prestival, a new annual event to celebrate the self-published and small press work at Gosh Comics in Soho, London. There were several group signings back-to-back, window paintings, and the creation of a comic by all the guests, which will be available in a week's time to those who bought comics from four of the signing sessions. All this was followed by a Drink & Draw event the Friday night before. Here was the line-up.

11-12: Will Hedgeland , Ky Lawrence , Jesse Kay , Amelie Ryder-Potter , Kiera Won , Francis Todd , Yetunde Ekuntuyi

, , , , , , 12-1: Rin Edwards , Sar Cousins , Beatrijs Brouwer , Chris King , Rein Lee , Joe Stone , Knifeson Yu

, , , , , , 1-2: Shuning Ji , Beck Kubrick , Jim Hemmingfield , John Powell Jones , Molly Stocks , R.E. Burke , Emilia McKenzie

, , , , , , 2-3: Josh Hicks , Clio Isadora , Ferry Gouw , Shane Melisse , Fred Lanka , Leo Fox , Ed Firth

, , , , , , 3-4: Peony Gent , Ed Stockham , Claude TC , Timothy Winchester , Will Humberstone , Jade King , Lando

, , , , , , 4-5: Adam Falp , Henry Widdicombe , Henry McCausland , Kai Reynolds , Rebecca K Jones , Peter Morey

, , , , , 5-6: Sean Azzopardi, Gareth Hopkins, Douglas Noble, Mark Stafford, Dan White, Fraser Geesin, Patrick Wray, John Riordan

Here's what I bought, with a few deletions for those I bought for friends and family! Followed by a series of TikToks from the event, collated into the YouTube above, and then followed by a gallery of the night and day.

