Gosh!Fest, The Morning After The Night Before, At Gosh Comics, London
Yesterday saw Gosh!Fest: A Small Prestival, a new annual event to celebrate the self-published and small press work at Gosh Comics in Soho, London. There were several group signings back-to-back, window paintings, and the creation of a comic by all the guests, which will be available in a week's time to those who bought comics from four of the signing sessions. All this was followed by a Drink & Draw event the Friday night before. Here was the line-up.
- 11-12: Will Hedgeland, Ky Lawrence, Jesse Kay, Amelie Ryder-Potter, Kiera Won, Francis Todd, Yetunde Ekuntuyi
- 12-1: Rin Edwards, Sar Cousins, Beatrijs Brouwer, Chris King, Rein Lee, Joe Stone, Knifeson Yu
- 1-2: Shuning Ji, Beck Kubrick, Jim Hemmingfield, John Powell Jones, Molly Stocks, R.E. Burke, Emilia McKenzie
- 2-3: Josh Hicks, Clio Isadora, Ferry Gouw, Shane Melisse, Fred Lanka, Leo Fox, Ed Firth
- 3-4: Peony Gent, Ed Stockham, Claude TC, Timothy Winchester, Will Humberstone, Jade King, Lando
- 4-5: Adam Falp, Henry Widdicombe, Henry McCausland, Kai Reynolds, Rebecca K Jones, Peter Morey
- 5-6: Sean Azzopardi, Gareth Hopkins, Douglas Noble, Mark Stafford, Dan White, Fraser Geesin, Patrick Wray, John Riordan
Here's what I bought, with a few deletions for those I bought for friends and family! Followed by a series of TikToks from the event, collated into the YouTube above, and then followed by a gallery of the night and day.
