Gosh!Fest, The Morning After The Night Before, At Gosh Comics, London

Yesterday saw Gosh!Fest: A Small Prestival, a new annual event to celebrate the self-published and small press work at Gosh Comics in Soho, London. There were several group signings back-to-back, window paintings, and the creation of a comic by all the guests, which will be available in a week's time to those who bought comics from four of the signing sessions. All this was followed by a Drink & Draw event the Friday night before. Here was the line-up.

  • 11-12: Will HedgelandKy LawrenceJesse KayAmelie Ryder-PotterKiera WonFrancis ToddYetunde Ekuntuyi
  • 12-1: Rin EdwardsSar CousinsBeatrijs BrouwerChris KingRein LeeJoe StoneKnifeson Yu
  • 1-2: Shuning JiBeck KubrickJim HemmingfieldJohn Powell JonesMolly StocksR.E. BurkeEmilia McKenzie
  • 2-3: Josh HicksClio IsadoraFerry GouwShane MelisseFred LankaLeo FoxEd Firth
  • 3-4: Peony GentEd StockhamClaude TCTimothy WinchesterWill HumberstoneJade KingLando
  • 4-5: Adam FalpHenry WiddicombeHenry McCauslandKai ReynoldsRebecca K JonesPeter Morey
  • 5-6: Sean AzzopardiGareth HopkinsDouglas NobleMark StaffordDan WhiteFraser GeesinPatrick WrayJohn Riordan

Here's what I bought, with a few deletions for those I bought for friends and family! Followed by a series of TikToks from the event, collated into the YouTube above, and then followed by a gallery of the night and day.

@thatrichjohnston Gosh!Fest 2025 in Soho, London, part one…the day had just begun… #london #soho #goshfest #bleedingcool ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Gosh!Fest at Gosh Comics, Soho, London part two…#london #soho #goshfest #bleedingcool ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Gosh!Fest part three in Gosh Comics, Soho, London #london #soho #goshfest #goshcomics #bleedingcool ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Gosh!Fest part four in Gosh Comics, Soho, London #comics #london #soho #goshfest #goshcomics ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Gosh!Fest part five in Gosh Comics, Soho, London #comics #london #soho #goshfest #goshcomics ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Gosh!Fest 2025 at Gosh Comics, Soho, London, part six #comics #london #soho #goshfest #comics ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

@thatrichjohnston Gosh!Fest 2025 at Gosh Comics, Soho, London, part seven #comics #london #soho #goshfest #goshcomics ♬ original sound – Rich Johnston

