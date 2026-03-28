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Gossip: The Absolute Looks of Absolute Batman's Absolute Robins

Gossip: The Absolute Looks of Absolute Batman's Absolute Robins.... and will they be revealed at WonderCon today?

Article Summary Five new Absolute Batman Robins, dubbed Robins Force Five, are set to be revealed in upcoming issues.

Expect familiar Robin identities, like Tim Drake and Damian Wayne, but with mysterious twists.

Scott Snyder teases dramatic Robin redesigns, with major reveals hinted at WonderCon panels today.

Upcoming Absolute Batman issues promise new villains, shifting alliances, and game-changing events.

Bleeding Cool gets the scoop from one of those inside sources regarding the upcoming Robins in Absolute Batman. And yes, as has been teased, plural. I am told there will be five of them. Let's call them Robins Force Five. And while I don't know their identities, I am told that they will look to the casual reader as if they are the standard DC Robins, Tim Drake, Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Damian Wayne and either Stephanie Brown or Carrie Kelly. Five Robins, all in Power Suits, four males, one female. Who they actually are? We'll have to read to find out.

Previously, we learned that Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, was playing the role of the classic Bruce Wayne in the Absolute version of Gotham. He had the billionaire playboy lifestyle, he has the Manor, he had the Butler, he even has a Batcave of sorts, an entrance hidden behind the Grandfather clock in the Manor. Scott Snyder said in an interview, "If Bruce is Joker now, and he is chaos and he is disruption, then Joker is the system and order. That means Joker would have a Batcave, he would have a mansion, he would be handsome, and be a socialite. Maybe he has Robins!" And at Megacon Orlando, he said, "You're going to meet the Robins" in Absolute Batman #20. And also that this cover… is not the cover.

"The R is going to drop away, and you're going to see the designs of what we're thinking for Robin," Scott Snyder explained. To prevent leaks and spoilers, the real designs were shared with variant artists under heavy encryption and watermarks. The dramatic reveal is coming soon, expect the masked "R" to transform and show the new Robins looks underneath. Might we get that at one of the WonderCon panels today? As long as we're sure Scott Snyder got there safe and sound?

DC Comics: What's Next

Saturday March 28, 2026 1:00pm – 2:00pmPDT

Room 207

Top DC storytellers dive deep into DC's comics, including DC: Next Level, DC Vertigo, DC's Absolute comic books, and more. Discover what's coming next from the writers and artists shaping the future of the DC Universe, get behind-the-scenes insights into upcoming series, and learn how these creators are expanding the scope of DC storytelling. Tini Howard F-05, Scott Snyder F-01, Babs Tarr F-06, Joshua Williamson F-03

Saturday March 28, 2026 1:00pm – 2:00pmPDT Room 207 Top DC storytellers dive deep into DC's comics, including DC: Next Level, DC Vertigo, DC's Absolute comic books, and more. Discover what's coming next from the writers and artists shaping the future of the DC Universe, get behind-the-scenes insights into upcoming series, and learn how these creators are expanding the scope of DC storytelling. F-05, F-01, F-06, F-03 Spotlight on Scott Snyder

Saturday March 28, 2026 5:00pm – 6:00pmPDT

Room 207

After a historic run on titles like Batman and American Vampire, Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman) made his return to DC Comics in 2024 with the release of DC All In Special and a celebrated launch of the Absolute Universe. But what's coming down the DC pipeline from Snyder after the colossal DC K.O. event? This spirited discussion of his thoughts and process just might yield an answer or two.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS… Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here. $5.99 4/15/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

A TRAGIC LOSS ROCKS GOTHAM CITY! As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta A TRAGIC LOSS ROCKS GOTHAM CITY! As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], Robins enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/10/2026

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