Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman, Absolute Superman, scott snyder, wondercon

Scott Snyder Talks Justice, New Villains & Ongoing Absolute Catwoman

Scott Snyder talks about Absolute Justice, new Absolute Batvillains, Absolute Catwoman going ongoing and... Absolute Cassandra Cain???

Article Summary Scott Snyder teases Absolute Justice event and new villains in the Absolute Batman universe.

Absolute Catwoman launches in June and could become ongoing due to strong sales and retailer covers.

Future plans include possible appearances by Aquaman, Constantine, and Cassandra Cain in Absolute stories.

Absolute Superman and Absolute Batman will meet in November, following DC's K.O. event.

Scott Snyder is coming to WonderCon. I mean, he was. Last night, it seemed he was going all over the place. Posting on X, "In the air for a connecting flight in Baltimore, but they're diverting us to Philly bc of something happening with the Washington DC airport? Will keep you posted but will do my best to get there in time for tomorrow." It was all down to a strong smell, apparently. Normally, you only get that when you walk into a comic convention… sorry, sorry, but it was just there. Anyway, Scott offered to answer some questions on X while he was just sitting there waiting. We mentioned his comment on a returning Absolute Poison Ivy earlier, but here are a few Absolute answers…

Is there an Absolute Justice coming to bookend the Absolute Evil ? "That's what the event in November is about though the bad guys are more like 'Justice' on this word as it skews towards darkness"

? "That's what the event in November is about though the bad guys are more like 'Justice' on this word as it skews towards darkness" When are we getting an Absolute Mad Hatter ? "We have a plan for him."

? "We have a plan for him." Any characters he'd really like to see in the Absolute Universe someday ? "Aquaman, Constantine, Cass, to name a few!"

? "Aquaman, Constantine, Cass, to name a few!" Will Selina Kyle appear again in Absolute Batman later this year ? "Yeah,but she also has her own series launching in June!"

? "Yeah,but she also has her own series launching in June!" Could Absolute Catwoman turn into an ongoing series, depending on sales ? "Yes! The sales are already trending high as both Absolute Catwoman and Green Arrow have a bunch of retailer covers, but were going to see what the creators on the series want to do"

? "Yes! The sales are already trending high as both Absolute Catwoman and Green Arrow have a bunch of retailer covers, but were going to see what the creators on the series want to do" Are there new, original heroes coming to the Absolute universe ? "New villains coming"

? "New villains coming" Will Absolute Superman meet Absolute Batman, outside of DC's K.O.? "November"

And then he was off, into the air, to Wondercon, smell defeated. I have to say, given these kind of answers (Absolute Cassandra Cain???), we should ground Scott Snyder in airports more often… he will be at the following Wondercon panels today. Hopefully. He will no longer be appearing on the Shop Talk panel with Tom King and Tini Howard on Sunday.

DC Comics: What's Next

Saturday March 28, 2026 1:00pm – 2:00pmPDT

Room 207

Top DC storytellers dive deep into DC's comics, including DC: Next Level, DC Vertigo, DC's Absolute comic books, and more. Discover what's coming next from the writers and artists shaping the future of the DC Universe, get behind-the-scenes insights into upcoming series, and learn how these creators are expanding the scope of DC storytelling. Tini Howard F-05, Scott Snyder F-01, Babs Tarr F-06, Joshua Williamson F-03

Saturday March 28, 2026 1:00pm – 2:00pmPDT Room 207 Top DC storytellers dive deep into DC's comics, including DC: Next Level, DC Vertigo, DC's Absolute comic books, and more. Discover what's coming next from the writers and artists shaping the future of the DC Universe, get behind-the-scenes insights into upcoming series, and learn how these creators are expanding the scope of DC storytelling. F-05, F-01, F-06, F-03 Spotlight on Scott Snyder

Saturday March 28, 2026 5:00pm – 6:00pmPDT

Room 207

After a historic run on titles like Batman and American Vampire, Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman) made his return to DC Comics in 2024 with the release of DC All In Special and a celebrated launch of the Absolute Universe. But what's coming down the DC pipeline from Snyder after the colossal DC K.O. event? This spirited discussion of his thoughts and process just might yield an answer or two.

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