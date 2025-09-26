Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Gossip: Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker And Absolute Robin (Spoilers)

Last month, Scott Snyder revealed during an interview at Dragon Con; "If Bruce is Joker now, and he is chaos and he is disruption, then Joker is the system and order. That means Joker would have a Batcave, he would have a mansion, he would be handsome, and be a socialite. Maybe he has Robins!"

Maybe he does. Bleeding Cool pointed out back in Absolute Batman #9, one Dick Grayson as an EMT driving one of the criminals of Gotham City traumatized by Batman, while cursing him out. What if Dick Grayson becomes… The Joker's Robin.

In Absolute Batman #12, we are told that Batman contacts the leader of the Red Hood Gang, ordering them to stand down. But who is the Absolute Red Hood, who runs the Red Hood Gang, and are they going to continue to work with the Absolute Batman?

Well, and I really hope you took note of the spoiler warning, because it's Harley Quinn. Note the makeup. The Joker gets Robins, Batman gets Harley Quinn as a sidekick, the Absolute Universe really is the Darkseid timeline. Absolute Joker's origin is out in December with issue #15, is this where everything is leading to in 2026? Batman's Red Hood Vs Joker's Robins? The Absolute panel of New York Comic Con can't come fast enough.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #13

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN DEBUTS! Batman's final showdown with the monstrous Bane! Will he be able to overcome this unstoppable behemoth, or will he be trapped in Ark-M forever?! $4.99 10/8/2025

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/12/2025

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

