Grant Morrison On Deadpool, Deathstroke, Wade Wilson And Slade Wilson

Article Summary Grant Morrison reveals Deadpool's origins as a riff on DC's Deathstroke, Slade Wilson.

Batman mistakes Deadpool for a multiversal version of Deathstroke in Deadpool/Batman.

The comic pokes fun at character parallels and comic book in-jokes across Marvel and DC.

Rob Liefeld's playful attitude towards parodies and past criticism is spotlighted.

Slade Wilson is Deathstroke, as introduced in New Teen Titans, as a mercenary antagonist, one of Rob Liefeld's favourite comic books when young. Deadpool was created by Rob Liefeld for New Mutants, a mercenary antagonist. Writer Fabian Nicieza lampshaded this by naming him Wade Wilson. And in Deadpool/Batman from Grant Morrison and Dan Mora, they went for the jugular.

Writing about the comic on their Substack, Grant Morrison says, "The Deadpool/Deathstroke gags were some of the first that sprung to mind in the initial rush of dialogue exchanges – it's no secret that Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld was inspired to some extent by the DC villain Deathstroke AKA Slade Wilson…"

…"Batman simply assumes that Deadpool/Wade Wilson is some kind of multiversal variant of his old enemy, which allowed us to beat this gag flat in the dirt."

"Moon Knight, Nighthawk, and Hawk Owl are all Marvel characters created to be reminiscent of Batman…. the absurdity of Batman and Deadpool pedalling down a Tunnel of Love type canal gave us a moment to indulge in some random banter to set up the story's central gag/statement of the obvious…"

"The Dead Pool was the title of the final film in the Dirty Harry series, and as Deadpool says here it's in no-one's top ten Clints. Batman's favourite Clint Eastwood movie is The Outlaw Josey Wales! After a tragedy where he loses his family, Josey assembles a new family around himself of gifted misfits and outsiders…" And there's one more chance to mention it, when Dark Claw of the Amalgam Universe can't resist…

Rob Liefeld has become more at ease with some of the mocking aimed at him over the years, including creating a character called Pouch, and loving the Rob Liefeld's Feet sign in the Deadpool/Wolverine movie. Might he embrace the Slade of it all as well? Possibly. While not getting into the specifics, he posted "Seriously, Batman Deadpool #1 by DC Comics is SPECTACULAR! What a gem! This is the comic I was hoping for!.. I loved it! So much fun! I've grabbed Batman/Deadpool so many times and revisited it often the last 2 days… just can't say enough nice things about Batman/Deadpool! So many great covers! And a nicer cover stick than Marvel provided. So impressed!" But also adding "Love that Grant & Dan brought my BatPool sketch from 2010 to life in Batman/Deadpool today." So what do we reckon? Separated at birth?

Or does he remember when Grant Morrison wrote this in Doom Patrol?

We are waiting to discover… Rob Liefeld does really like Dan Mora, certainly…

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

