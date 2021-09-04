Grant Morrison Reveals Novel & TV Plans To Jonathan Hickman

It's Grant Morrison time! Tonight as part of a reward for the first 500 subscribers to Jonathan Hickman, Mike Del Mundo, and Mike Huddlestone's 3W3M Substack, and for all Founder Level subscribers, Jonathan Hickman conducted an interview with Grant Morrison streamed live. Sadly, I was out at the theatre seeing a brand new play, Leopards of which I will have much to say. But thankfully a Little Bleeder wrote in to give us a few of the highlights I missed. There were widely reported technical issues, certain backers couldn't get in, some people's audio was cutting in and out, the sound quality wasn't the best, and at times even Jonathan himself had trouble hearing all that Grant was saying, and it wasn't just their accent, but eventually Grant rejoined and the sound quality settled to a fairly decent level.

Morrison announced that they have finished writing a novel during the pandemic, which should be coming out sometime next autumn via Random House.

Grant has confirmed that they are working on two secret TV projects. Is one of them the previously announced Invisibles adaptation or does that count as a third series being worked on? Sadly no more Brave New World…

Morrison feels like these days writers, and creatives in general, should focus on telling uplifting stories/coming up with creative solutions to current problems instead of surrendering and going for the easier dystopia/everything is horrible route. With an asterisk, that of course ultimately there is nothing wrong with mining nihilism for stories from time to time, naming their own Annihilator and Nameless as examples of such.

Morrison finds Hickman's Substack project fascinating, citing that the aspect of audience influencing the story/universe to a point is interesting.

When addressing the questions regarding Grant revealing themselves as non-binary, Morrison stated that CBR kind of misrepresented the situation naming it "GM comes out as non-binary", making it seem that at 60 years old they finally figured out their identity, as they've felt all this a long time ago back during the early days of comic work, there just weren't really any words to name these feelings of identity back then. And that it's great that these days it's easier to express these feelings due to identifiers like "non-binary" and "gender-fluid" coming into broader use.

For wider discussion on fonts, comic book process, and listeners straining to hear, you'll have to a) go back in time or b) hope for an audio release or transcript at some point.