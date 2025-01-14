Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Mimi Pond, Unity Mitford

A Graphic Novel About Unity Mitford And Sisters Coming From Mimi Pond

Mimi Pond's graphic novel Do Admit about Unity Mitford and the other Mitford Sisters has had its publishing rights picked up by Jonathan Cape

Article Summary Mimi Pond's graphic novel explores the complex lives of Unity Mitford and the other Mitford sisters, known for their controversial views.

Jonathan Cape acquires UK & Commonwealth rights, set to publish Pond's work in October 2025.

Pond combines stunning art and wit to bring new life to the Mitford sisters’ turbulent stories.

Mimi Pond has a rich background in comics and TV, including work on The Simpsons and National Lampoon.

Book publisher Jonathan Cape has bought the UK and Commonwealth publishing rights for Do Admit: Making Sense of the Mitford Sisters, a new graphic biography from cartoonist Mimi Pond, with a "visual examination of Britain's six storied siblings, their self-mythologizing and often-contradictory world views make for a fascinating work of narrative non-fiction." The rights were originally bought by editor Peggy Burns' Drawn & Quarterly, and then the UK/Commonwealth rights were acquired from their agent Evan Brown and Samantha Haywood at Transatlantic Agency. The book will be published in both territories in October 2025. The Mitford family were an aristocratic English family who became particularly well-known in the 1930s for the six Mitford sisters, celebrated and scandalous, later described as Diana Mitford the Fascist and who married British fascist leader Oswald Mosley, Jessica Mitford the Communist who married American civil rights lawyer Robert Treuhaft, Unity Mitford the lover of Adolf Hitler; Nancy Mitford the novelist and author of The Pursuit of Love and Love in a Cold Climate; Deborah Mitford the Duchess of Devonshire and Pamela Mitford, lover of John Betjeman and"unobtrusive poultry connoisseur"…

Dan Franklin, associate publisher of Cape Graphic Novels, said: "If you think you know everything about the Mitford sisters, every detail of their lives, think again. In Do Admit, Mimi Pond tells their stories with such wit, such sharpness, in such stunning drawings that it is as if you are hearing them for the first time. It is an extraordinary achievement."

Mimi Pond said: "I am beyond proud that Jonathan Cape is publishing my graphic novel biography of the Mitford sisters. Not only am I excited to have a British publisher for this most British of subjects, I blush to find myself in the company of other graphic novelists I admire, such as Daniel Clowes, Posy Simmonds, Alison Bechdel, Charles Burns and Kate Beaton. I hope my take on the lives of the Mitford sisters pays homage to these extraordinary women."

As a young girl living in California in the 1960s, Mimi Pond says that she fell in love with the Mitford sisters and was fascinated by Nancy, Pamela, Diana, Unity, Jessica and Deborah Mitford's societal glitz, pageantry and scandal. The sisters were high-society debutantes known for rubbing shoulders with some of history's most infamous fascists and communists, as well as writers, nicknamers, chicken-raising homebodies, "scathing wits and passionate adventurers in the maelstrom of the 20th century". The publisher said the book has been drawn with "inimitable artistic flair and a mischievous affinity for the decadent and grandly declining aristocracy", as Pond tells the story of the sisters.

Mimi Pond has created comics for the Los Angeles Times, Seventeen magazine, National Lampoon, and write the first full-length episode of The Simpsons, Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire, as well as Designing Women and Pee Wee's Playhouse. Pond has published two previous graphic novels with D+Q: Over Easy and The Customer is Always Wrong, and her work has been recognized with the PEN Center Award for Graphic Literature, the Inkpot Award, and the Eisners.

