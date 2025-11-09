Posted in: Comics, Manga | Tagged: giant robot, Great Metal God, Iwakuni Kogyo, manga, Manga Mavericks LLC

Great Metal God: Manga Mavericks Announces Indie Giant Robot Manga

Manga Mavericks will be publishing Great Metal God, indie creator Iwakuni Kogyo's homage to giant robot manga and anime.

Great Metal God delivers a giant robot sci-fi fairy tale told with stunning, mostly wordless artwork

Digital release set for November 19, 2025, with a print edition launching on December 16, 2025

Indie-focused, Manga Mavericks Books champions unique Japanese manga beyond big publisher classics

Manga Mavericks announced the digital debut of the sci-fi fairy tale one-shot Great Metal God on November 19th. A print edition will debut on December 16th. The new title is a riveting ode to giant robot sci-fi and a must-read for fans of sci-fi and classic Japanese mecha manga and anime.

GREAT METAL GOD

By Iwakuni Kogyo

Print SRP: $8.99 / Digital SRP: $4.99 ·

64 pages · ISBN: 9781968054137 · For Readers 13+ ·

Digital Edition Available November 19, 2025

Print Edition Available December 16, 2025

Jump into the cockpit of a sci-fi-like fairy tale of colossal proportions! In GREAT METAL GOD, an unknown steel visitor descends from the heavens, leaving destruction in its wake. Mankind's struggles are in vain before the metal marauder, however, salvation comes from an unlikely source – an ancient ritual and a young girl's resolve. Told almost completely without text, instead utilizing page after page of incredible artwork, readers will fall to their knees before the Great Metal God's advent.

"I don't think I can express how happy it makes me to have Great Metal God make its English debut," says creator Iwakuni Kogyo. "The theme of this work was born from the giant robots on TV and in manga that I grew up with as a child. I hope readers in North America enjoy it."

In case you were wondering, Manga Mavericks Originally launched as a manga news podcast in 2016, Manga Mavericks has grown into a multimedia company anchored by a successful podcast network and a team of journalists and reviewers dedicated to exploring manga as both a medium and as an industry across the world. With the launch of Manga Mavericks Books, the company seeks to expand further into the manga industry, highlighting the eclectic storytelling, artistry, and creativity of Japanese creators and comics. They've been selecting indie manga titles that aren't as well known as the ones from the bigger Japanese publishers, and Great Metal God is one of them.

Print Pre-order: https://store.mangamavericks.com/products/great-metal-god

Digital Pre-order: https://store.mangamavericks.com/products/great-metal-god-digital

